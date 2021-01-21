A Mahoningtown man who tried to rob the downtown Speedway convenience store Saturday on North Jefferson Street was arrested as he was leaving the building, according to New Castle police.
Officers handcuffed James Grim III, 34, of 101 W. Madison Ave., Apt. 510, on the sidewalk of the store after a store clerk had pushed the panic button when he threatened her with a gun around 4 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
A store employee reported to the police that a man, later identified as Grim, entered the store and threatened to pull a gun and shoot her if he didn’t give her money, the report said.
Police, in accosting Grim outside, found two used hypodermic needles in his pants waistband.
A woman who was in the store with Grim told police that they were traveling in a white Volkswagen and went into the store for cigarettes and coffee.
She did not know he was going to try to rob the store, she said. She said she told Grim she didn’t have any money and advised him, “Don’t do anything stupid,” she reported to the police.
The woman allowed the officers to search the car for a gun, and they found a pink book bag containing a bag with assorted pills in it, the complaint states. The woman gave police a written statement and was released.
Police learned that Grim is wanted on a warrant from the Pittsburgh Police Department for failure to appear. He is facing three charge of endangering the welfare of children and four drug-related offenses in Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County court records.
In connection with the attempted Speedway robbery, he is charged with criminal attempt at robbery, terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bond.
