Those in the public wishing to make comment during county meetings will temporarily have to do so by email or mail.
Lawrence County commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd announced Tuesday the changes, which take effect beginning Monday and last through Jan. 8. The courthouse is closed through Jan. 8 to the public because of rising COVID-19 cases.
"Due to the current public health crisis, in-person attendance at public meetings will be restricted to only board members, board staff, department heads and other elected officials for the safety of both county employees and courthouse visitors," Boyd said in his announcement.
The changes apply to meetings for the commissioners, election board, pension board and prison board.
Any member of the public wishing to address the commissioners, pension board or salary board should email Boyd, who chairs those boards, at mboyd@co.lawrence.pa.us. Those wishing to address the prison board should email chairwoman and county commissioner Loretta Spielvogel at lspielvogel@co.lawrence.pa.us.
Boyd and Spielvogel can also be reached by mail at 430 Court St., New Castle, Pa. 16101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.