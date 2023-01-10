The Lawrence County Salary Board at its annual meeting Monday increased the base pay of several employees, merged other positions and created a new parks manager position.
Most votes were 3-0 approvals unless the position was in a particular row office, then that elected official also voted. Voting were Commissioners Morgan Boyd and Dan Vogler and Controller David Prestopine.
The board took the following actions:
•Increased the base pay of the county veterans affairs director, from $50,000 to $60,000, which will be her current pay. The position is held by Jesse Moorgibbs-Putnam.
•Created the new position of parks manager. The person to be hired for the position will work out of the county maintenance department. Boyd said the position will be advertised for applicants. The pay will be $42,500 this year, which he said will be a cost-savings to the county because in the past the work was contracted out and cost in excess of $100,000.
Vogler noted whoever is hired will be responsible for the maintenance of the Stavich Bike Trail, West Park, Quaker Falls, Bazzichi Park in Wayne Township and the county’s boat launches. He added the position also will require an initial cost for purchase of equipment.
•Increased the base pay of deputy maintenance director Dana Mastroianni Fortuna, to $45,000, an increase of $5,000. Her pay was adjusted because the position also will now include her going to the courthouse on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
Created a position of deputy public safety director, combining two existing positions of deputy 911 director and deputy emergency management deputy director, for a salary this year of $57,750. The move represents a savings of $42,000 plus benefits that total about $25,000.
•Increased the base pays for the jail records administrator from $34,480 to $40,500. That position is occupied by Danielle McDonald, whose current pay was $39,701. The base pay for jail records officer, Lisa Carbone, was increased to $35,000 from $29,420. Her salary was boosted from $33,875.
•At the request of county Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto created a part-time administrative assistant 2 in the courts at a pay of $25 per hour. Motto voted in favor of the move.
•Increased the base rate of the domestic relations director from $54,000 to $62,500. The vacant position was held by Tracy Hromyak, who retired. An appointment to the position has not yet been announced.
•Increased the base pays of the domestic relations deputy director from $45,000 to $50,000, and the establishment supervisor base pay from $42,000 to $45,000 in that department.
•Increased the base pays of the county’s six part-time scanners who work at the security entrance of the courthouse, from $10 to $13 per hour. Sheriff Perry Quahliero also voted to approve the change, saying it is hard to get and retain workers for $10 per hour.
