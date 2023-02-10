Lawrence County property owners should be receiving their county tax statements within the coming week.
The statements for county real estate taxes were mailed out Friday, according to county Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
Payments will be accepted by cash, check or credit card through the mail, or at the county treasurer’s office in the courthouse.
After hour payments can be deposited in the lockbox located to the left of the courthouse main entrance.
The 2023 county tax statement can be paid by accessing one’s own property information at lawrencecountypa.gov/online. Each property is assigned a control number and a password that is located on the front of the 2023 statement.
In an effort to save the county costs associated with credit card payments, a 2.45 percent third-party convenience fee will be charged for all credit card transactions, both at the counter and online.
The deadline to pay county taxes at discount is May 5. The face value period ends July 7, and the penalty date begins July 8 and ends Dec. 31.
The Lawrence County tax outreach locations are listed on the back of the bill and online, and taxes can be paid at any of the venues.
Dates for the county tax outreach program will be published at a later date. The tax outreach locations will begin March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.