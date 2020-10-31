All Lawrence County libraries, as well as the Bookmobile, will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.
The New Castle Public Library and Bookmobile will close at 2 p.m. Nov. 25.
NEW CASTLE
The book group will meet via Zoom at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2 to discuss “Pravda HaHa” by Rory McLean. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, or email agilliss@ncdlc.org for the link.
Virtual story time takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Visit www.ncdlc.org for the Zoom link.
Story time is at 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays (except Nov. 27). Each session limited to 10 participants. Register by calling (724) 658-6659, ext. 106. Face coverings and social distancing required.
Sign up for the Fall into Reading Challenge through Beanstack at www.ncdlc.org and earn points and rewards for reading. New challenges will be conducted throughout the year.
First Friday in the Park takes place at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the pavilion at Shenango Community Park. Bring the family and dress for the weather.
Due to COVID-19 the 2020 Festival of Trees has been canceled.
The Book Cellar is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 .m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDS. Display table theme is “Give Thanks for Good Food” and all cookbooks will be buy one, get one free. New reading themed T-shirts are available. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the website.
F.D. CAMPBELL
The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library is open at its new location, 209 Hillsville Road in Bessemer.
The library’s current hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Face coverings are required and a limit of 20 visitors at a time is in place.
ELLWOOD CITY
The Ellwood City Public Library is open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Virtual programming continues through Zoom. Call (724) 758-6558 for connection information. Programs include: Family Laptime, 10 a.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 17; Family Laptime, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, 12 and 19; Hooked on Books, 4 p.m. Nov. 5; high school book group, 5 p.m. Nov. 12; and Wacky Wednesday, 6 p.m. Nov 18.
