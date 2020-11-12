As new COVID-19 virus cases surge across Pennsylvania, Lawrence County leaders say they are keeping an eye on the case counts.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the commissioners are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, and because there is no local health department, they are relying on the state Department of Health for the county's direction and mitigation efforts.
"We are in contact with the nursing homes and school districts and we have given personal protection equipment to various organizations," he said. "We're taking steps under the county's operations to minimize exposure in the courthouse building and its annexes. People need to understand that we still have a long way to go before we're able to return to our lives as normal."
In Lawrence County, another resident died from the virus on Thursday, bringing the total to 47. There were also 62 new virus cases (50 confirmed and 12 probable) reported with 89 new negative tests. Lawrence County's case total is now up to 1,450 cases (1,147 confirmed and 303 probable). Pennsylvania, meanwhile, posted its third straight day with record-high new virus counts. On Thursday, the state reported its first 5,000-case day with 5,488 new cases and 49 new deaths.
Boyd noted that there is one incidence of the virus currently with a county employee, who is off work on quarantine currently. The county hired a third-party company to completely sanitize those offices, and contact tracing was done. Each department member was ordered to be tested and was only allowed to return to work his or her test was negative, he said. Boyd would not specify which particular government department was involved.
Separately, there have been a couple of cases where staff members have tested positive inside the county jail, commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said Thursday. Those workers are following CDC guidelines and quarantining and are off work now, she said. She added that she is not aware of any COVID-19 cases among inmates.
Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto reported that the county court system is operating as usual under "the new normal."
"The good news is that we haven't seen any of (COVID-19) in the court system" that would prevent court cases from continuing as usual, he said.
He pointed out that the prothonotary's office in Beaver County recently closed because of COVID-19 incidences, and the president judge in that county has delayed all jury trials there until January.
"But we've had no direction from the Supreme Court to do anything except proceed as we are," Motto said. The courts are being diligent about requiring masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people inside a courtroom, he said.
Whenever he can, he conducts video conferences instead of court hearings, and doesn't allow inmates to be taken to the courts from the jail. The county has had two jury trials since the courthouse reopened in the summer, one of which ended the first day with a plea. A jury trial is scheduled for next week, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.