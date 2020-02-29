County Land Bank selling side lot properties Residents can buy a repository plot for a nominal fee

The Lawrence County Land Bank board of directors is selling vacant properties to residents whose homes are adjacent to them in the city of New Castle.
The process, known as the Side Yard Program, is one of the answers to moving properties from the county repository for nonpayment of taxes back onto the tax rolls. It provides that anyone in the county who owns a house and lives in it next to a repository lot can apply to the land bank to purchase it for $150. That buyer, under the program terms, cannot have any liens, foreclosures or mortgages on their own properties, said Amy McKinney, county director of planning and community development.
The land bank board at its meeting Wednesday approved three resolutions for multiple purchases of properties that are adjacent to homes in the program, which began last May.
Three of the properties, at 312 Pine St., 507 Countyline St. and 509 Countyline St., were sold to DON Enterprises, which owns the properties next to those lots. DON is buying properties for a community revitalization project of homes on the city’s Lower East Side.
DON Services has been rebuilding homes on the city’s Lower East Side gradually over the past two years, and is expecting to build another nine homes this year. Anita McKeever, a spokesperson for the agency, said DON has acquired more than 40 properties from the land bank so far.
Other properties, sold by the land bank to private owners in the side lot program are at 733 Pearl St., 509 W. Cherry St., 413 Park Ave. and 733 Butler Ave. Three others are on Bell Avenue and one is on West Terrace Avenue.
In a separate action, the Land Bank Board approved a resolution to sell a lot at 707 Arlington Avenue to a private owner for $500 under the county’s property purchase program. Mary Burris, chairwoman, said that people who want to buy property from the repository can make requests to the land bank for the sales and they must be approved by the board
County planning director Amy McKinney said that of the 700 to 800 properties in the county repository, 600 are in the city of New Castle.
Members of the land bank board are chairwoman Mary Burris, Dennis Alduk, Robert Donadio, Vince Fuleno, Jon Natale, Frank Telesz, Anthony Piatek, Kimberly Koller-Jones and Veronica Pacella.
