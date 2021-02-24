The Lawrence County commissioners say they are interested in talking more with other counties about the possible creation of a regional health department.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said a Washington County commissioner contacted him about the prospect recently, and after talking it over with Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel, they agreed to become part of the conversations about it.
A total of seven southwestern Pennsylvania counties including Lawrence are included in the talks.
Boyd said he attended a regional meeting about the subject Tuesday afternoon which also included commissioners from the counties of Washington, Westmoreland, Greene, Fayette, Beaver and Butler. Allegheny County, meanwhile, has its own health department.
"Conversations are very preliminary," he said. The meeting was the first formalized discussion among counties and was exploratory, he said, adding, "I think there would be definite benefits for Lawrence County, depending on the structure of it."
As a Lawrence County commissioner, "I'm on board with continuing the conversation," he said, "but I think public input is crucial. It would ultimately depend on the cost structure and what function we would take on."
Boyd said at the Lawrence County commissioners public meeting Tuesday that the potential benefits of a regional health department are that it might allow the region to have more autonomy in health regulations and those counties would not be as dependent on the state. The counties also could possibly run their own vaccination clinics and have more control over a lot of regulations as they relate to the health needs in southwestern Pennsylvania, he said.
He noted the counties have different visions about what a regional department would encompass.
"I think there would be definite benefits, depending on the structure of it," he said.
"This conversation started and continues because of total frustration with the state Department of Health and how it handled the COVID 19 crisis," Boyd added.
Diana Irey Vaughan, commissioner chairman of Washington County, designated as a spokeswoman for the group, explained that commissioners of several counties throughout the pandemic have been discussing their concerns about the way the state has handled the virus crisis, from closure orders to reporting of cases, to the rollout of the vaccination plan.
"As we talked with other colleagues that have county health departments, we decided it was time to discuss the possibility of creating a regional department of health," Vaughan said.
The group assembled an action plan of gathering information from the state to determine whether there are components to what services a more local Department of Health could provide, and whether it could be customized, she explained.
For example, one county did not want to assume responsibility for environmental issues such as water quality, or anything affecting the environment, Vaughan said.
"We decided to find out if the state would be willing to consider allowing us to customize what components we'd bring into a regional department," she said.
Also, each county is putting together list of issues they've had with the state Department of Healths during the pandemic.
At the next virtual meeting of the counties, depending upon the state's flexibility, will make decisions as to whether or not to move forward with putting together an exploration committee to further research what creatiing a regional department would involve, Vaughan said.
"We as commissioners are receiving all of the the emails and phone calls from people we represent, who are frustrated beyond belief because they cannot obtain a vaccine," she said. "The state put together the criteria for 1-A, groups came together to craft their rollout plans to reflect he state guidelines, and the state changed them on several occasions.
These are justified complaints and we are the first line of defense," she said of the counties.
"This is the first step at trying to facilitate improvements," she added.
