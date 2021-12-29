Some of the handprints of people recovering from drug addiction are seen on Dec. 9, 2021, on a wall in the parking lot of Provoking Hope, an addiction recovery center in McMinnville, Ore. Along with the handprints are the dates when they became "clean." McMinnville and thousands of other towns across the United States that were wracked by the opioid crisis are on the precipice of receiving billions of dollars in the second-biggest legal settlement in U.S. history.