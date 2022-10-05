The Lawrence County commissioners are spending nearly $900,000 for long-needed upgrades at the county jail.
In a 2-0 vote at their regular meeting Tuesday, they approved three contracts for the replacement of an air conditioner chiller, a roof fan, duct work cleaning and upgrades to the jail security system, which includes cameras and access controls.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd did not attend the meeting because he was in Harrisburg.
A contract of $249,000 was awarded to Renick Brothers of Slippery Rock, Butler County, for the chiller replacement project. Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, chairwoman of the Lawrence County Prison Board, explained the chiller is a part for one of the jail’s two air conditioning units. One of the units has been completely inoperable, while the other has been supporting the air flow through facility.
Renick Brothers also was awarded the contract for the replacement of the jail’s roof fan at a cost of $84,980.
The commissioners also approved a contract with Haranec Corp. of Uniontown for cleaning the jail’s duct work at a cost of $88,000.
The contract for the biggest part of the project, upgrading the jail’s electronic systems, was awarded to Stanley Security of Fishers, Indiana, for $521,370.
All of the contracts were awarded to the lowest bidders on those projects.
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted the funds for the jail plan came from the county’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funding.
County administrator Joseph Venasco noted that the funding was approved by the county’s actuaries, Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC of Pittsburgh as appropriate expenses under the American Rescue Plan.
“This will definitely increase the air quality in the jail,” Spielvogel said after the meeting. “We haven’t had enough money for these projects, so the American Rescue Plan funding has been a blessing to help with these much-needed repairs.”
She said she believes that some of the units are the original ones, installed when the jail was built about 30 years ago.
Jail Superintendent Michael J. Mahlmeister said at an earlier meeting he has been reviewing the operations of the entire facility, and the county’s maintenance staff has been fixing many issues in the boiler room and in the laundry room. The jail has a preventative maintenance agreement with Renick Brothers where the company checks everything quarterly, he said.
In other contract matters, the commissioners also approved an agreement by professional quote with Green Acres Contracting of Scottsdale, Pennsylvania, for fabricating and installing 4- by 1/4-inch wall tube end caps on the bridge approach railing at Quaker Falls, a county-owned recreation site in Mahoning Township. The cost of the work is $3,000.
