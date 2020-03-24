County jail takes coronavirus precautions

Halting visitation, disinfecting and taking temperatures all are part of how the Lawrence County jail is working to ensure the safety of its staff and inmates during the coronavirus crisis.
County warden Brian Covert said he started protection measures March 13 in anticipation of the virus outbreak that is becoming more prevalent daily throughout Pennsylvania. As of Monday, no cases have been reported in Lawrence County.
No one except essential personnel are allowed inside the building he said. All family and friends visitation has been halted, and volunteers who lead church and other programs are not allowed in. Those restrictions are in place for two weeks.
"After two weeks, we'll re-evaluate the situation," Covert said.
Covert said only "essential" people are being allowed in the jail. They include investigators, attorneys, law enforcement and public defenders.
When those people enter the jail, masks are available, and the jail medical staff takes their temperatures. If they have temperatures of 100 degrees or higher, they are asked to leave, Covert said.
"We're checking all incoming staff temperatures on all three shifts, and if they exceed 100 degrees they are sent home," he added. He's implemented more stations for sanitizing and disinfecting for all staff.
The jail's counselors and medical staff also have intensified screening for new inmates and extended their observation times, Covert said, adding that temperatures of the inmates also are checked weekly, and notices have been posted about Covid-19 listing precautions to take.
"We wear gloves all the time," he said. "The inmates and staff all were issued masks. We're not requiring them to wear them at all times, the staff are highly encouraged to wear them while on duty."
Regarding inmate distancing, Covert said he has had numerous phone conference calls with Prime Care, the county's medical contractor for the jail about it.
"Right now they are not separated, but we monitor the inmates, and we have logistics so we can isolate them if we have to. We have numerous cells open that will allow us to do that."
Covert emphasized that the jail is not accepting any inmate admissions from Mercer or other counties.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto has issued an order suspending work release, so no inmates are leaving the jail and returning, he said.
"We've also put in three cleaning crews on all shifts to constantly wipe the facility down," Covert said.
"We've been fortunate for right now. We were a little ahead of the game," he said. "We tell the staff, 'If you're sick, stay home.'"
