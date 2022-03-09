The Lawrence County jail has received a clean inspection report from the state Department of Corrections.
That means the facility will not have to undergo another inspection until 2023, according to a letter that the county received from the state agency.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, county prison board chairwoman, read the letter from the department aloud at the commissioners meeting Tuesday. The letter congratulates the county for having full compliance at the jail during the 2021 inspection period.
“There are no deficiencies or citations to report,” it states.
According to information from the state Department of Corrections website, the county jail inspections consist of a review of written local policies/procedures, supporting documentation, and an inspection of the physical plant of the facility, to validate compliance with each of the required standards.
The Department of Corrections letter states that the jail's inspection results show that it has achieved “full compliance,” and that the “facilities and staff commitment to compliance is evident throughout the facility, allowing it to maintain an audit-ready status.
“Staff at the Lawrence County Corrections should be proud of their accomplishments, and are encouraged to maintain this level of competence,” the state inspector wrote.
Full compliance is a distinction earned when a facility and staff have met or exceeded the expectations of the law, the letter said. As a result, the jail will be exempt from the usual one-year inspection cycle.
And while the department's letter to Lawrence County credits acting warden Michael Mahlestier and the corrections staff. Mahlmeister was just taking the helm at the jail on Nov. 10, the date of the actual inspection. The prison board appointed him as acting warden that same day at an emergency meeting.
The inspection fell on the cusp of management changes at the jail. The prison board Nov. 10 — comprised of the three elected commissioners, the president judge, the controller, the sheriff and the district attorney — appointed Mahlmeister as interim warden and placed Warden Brian Covert and deputy warden Jason Hilton on administrative leave with pay.
Covert had been in charge of jail operations until that day. The change in management resulted from reported labor union issues, problems between labor and management and short staffing at the jail during the past year, which resulted in the county paying excessive overtime and having a shortage of corrections officers to fill shifts.
Additionally, police from throughout Lawrence County were summoned to the facility on June 1 when a riot or near-riot broke out inside one of the cell blocks. Several inmates were charged with criminal offenses as a result of the uprising.
Mahlmeister reported at the Feb. 16 prison board meeting the jail now has a full complement of full-time corrections officers. He credited the county's human resources department — Karen King, director, and Cindy Scaramazza, her assistant — for their work in the recruitment and hirings.
“They've done wonders for the jail and I can't say enough good about them,” Mahlmeister said, adding that he also now has five part-time officers to help fill the shifts.
He added that he has obtained a memorandum of understanding with the jail workers union, Teamsters Union Local 261, to man each shift with a sergeant. He added that six cadets are currently in training by a captain to become corrections officers.
County solicitor Jason Medure said Wednesday that Covert and Hilton remain on administrative leave and on the county's payroll, and that he and their attorney are continuing to negotiate the terms of a severance agreement for them.
Meanwhile, the county has begun the search to hire a warden permanently, Spielvogel said, noting that the prison board has formed a committee to conduct that search.
