County jail already through yearly overtime budget

The Lawrence County jail is already about $10,000 over its annual budget of $100,000 for overtime, Lawrence County's commissioner chairman said last week.
Morgan Boyd made note of that at the commissioners meeting Tuesday. The commissioners are citing a lack of manpower, particularly part-time corrections officers, as the main reason for paying so much out in overtime wages. The jail has 36 full-time corrections officers, but when they call off or take vacation time, the jail officials are left filling the gaps. With summer getting into swing, they anticipate more people taking vacations.
"They've blown through their entire overtime budget in less than half a year," Boyd said, noting that a labor shortage nationwide "applies equally to the jail.
"We're still having a difficult time finding part-time employees," he said. "If anyone out there wants a job who can pass a drug test and a background check and wants a good paying job, they should contact the commissioners or the warden."
The county's starting pay for a part-time corrections officer is $15 per hour with no benefits. The hirees must go through state-mandated training.
"We recruit from the part-timers to become full-time, and some of the full-timers are making $50,776.74 plus benefits," Boyd pointed out.
The starting salary for a full-time corrections officer is $17.88 per hour. The county's family insurance benefits cost about $26,000 for health, vision and dental, and the employee contribution is only five percent of the premium, he said.
"You can't get people to apply, and when they do, they sometimes don't show up for their interviews," said Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who is chairman of the county prison board.
The jail recently promoted two full-time officers to captain status, which created more open corrections officer positions, she said. Only one part-time officer is left, and there are 33 full-timers.
Spielvogel said part-time officers go through required training in the classroom and in the field. The county offered a training session earlier this year and four people showed up, with two quitting in the middle and the other two being hired part-time then promoted to full-time status.
Right now there are three full-time positions open. The existing 33 work round the clock in shifts of 13 or 10.
"We are always running with open shifts because of call-offs and vacations," Spielvogel explained. "That's where part-timers fill in the gaps. Without having them, it creates a situation where there are more open slots."
The county is currently accepting applications and conducting interviews for full-time corrections officers who have experience, she said, adding, "There are some promising recruits. The county human resources department is working with the warden to make sure the applicants have the necessary experience.
Meanwhile, the county is continuing to take applications from experienced full-time people, as well as part-time applicants who want to go through the training.
Controller David Gettings, who sits on the prison board, agreed in a phone interview that part of the problem is that workers are being hired, then leaving.
"We can't seem to keep part-timers or get enough to fill the ranks, so we have to mandate full-timers," he said. He noted that two weekends ago, the jail had seven people call off work because it was a nice weekend.
"How do you run a place like that?" he asked. "We don't have the option of sending inmates somewhere else."
People on unemployment are still being paid extra money to stay home, he pointed out. "If they don't make over $16 an hour, they'll make more money staying home. Even restaurants are closing early because they don't have staff," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.