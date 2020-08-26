Two Lawrence County jail inmates who are brothers, and their outside accomplices, are among 33 in western Pennsylvania who face state and federal charges for illegally obtaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act funding.
Jerell Huddleston, 30, formerly of 419 Boyles Ave., is charged with knowingly filing a claim for state unemployment benefits that contained materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements and conspiring to commit fraud in connection with a major disaster or emergency benefits. Huddleston was incarcerated at Lawrence County Jail on drug-related and fleeing charges from around March 17 to July 24, then transferred to the Northeast Ohio Correction Facility. His accused accomplice, Kalaurie Elahdy of 101 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, Mercer County, also is charged for assisting him from outside the jail with filing the claim.
Tylan Huddleston, 25, of New Castle, who has been in the county jail on drug charges since June 5, is facing similar charges, along with his accused accomplice, Paris Davis, 23, of 10 W. Reynolds St. Each is charged with knowingly filing, or aiding and abetting the filing, of a claim for state unemployment benefits that contained materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements, and conspiring to commit fraud in connection with a major disaster or emergency benefit.
The 33 charged include inmates at eight state prisons and county jails in western Pennsylvania, and their accomplices. They are named in federal and state criminal complaints for illegally obtaining unemployment compensation funds under the CARES Act signed into law on March 27.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrests Tuesday at a press conference in Pittsburgh.
“The unprecedented scope and audacity of this inmate unemployment compensation fraud is appalling," Brady said. "These benefits were intended to help Pennsylvania workers make it through a difficult time.
"These inmates and their accomplices took advantage of this national emergency to line their pockets through fraud. Their conduct is despicable at any time, but particularly in a time of a national emergency," he said. "As these charges make clear, this conduct will not go unpunished, and my office will continue to work with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to bring these criminals and their co-conspirators to justice."
Under Pennsylvania law, each offender upon conviction could face up to 20 years in prison and fines and penalties of up to $50,000.
According to affidavits filed in these cases, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program is a new federal program created as part of the CARES Act. The program provides unemployment benefits to workers who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In Pennsylvania, the program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, but its benefits are funded in large part by the federal government.
The criminal complaints detail the defendants’ alleged roles in the acquisition of PUA benefits. In general, the inmates used jail phones or other inmate communications to direct or assist persons outside the prison to file claims online using the inmates’ personal identifying information, including full names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers, but falsely asserting that the inmates are available to work and are unemployed as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. The benefits were then directed to the applicants’ on-file addresses outside of the correctional facility. Once approved, applicants were required to provide weekly certifications to continue to receive PUA program benefits.
Several of the federal complaints contain transcripts of jail calls or other inmate communications that allege the defendants knew that the statements or representations being made were false, and that financial benefits would be awarded. .
Members of the Western Pennsylvania COVID-19 Fraud Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the charges. Task Force members include representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the state Office of the Attorney General, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General, Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Education – Office of Inspector General and the state police.
I“These defendants took advantage of a public health emergency to cash in on the backs of working people across our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said. “They ripped off a program meant for everyday people whose lives were uprooted by COVID-19, some doing so from jail cells in local Pennsylvania prisons.”
The figures of how rampant this abuse was are staggering, according to information from Brady's office. Investigators have compiled a list of more than 10,000 such inmates statewide who used outside sources to file the unemployment compensation claims for them, and Brady announced many more charges are to come.
