The Lawrence County Government Center has a new interim director of information technology and computer services.
The commissioners appointed Eric Pastore to the temporary position Tuesday after two other staff members in that office, director Richard DiBello and Ken Harding, retired recently.
Pastore, hired in that office in June, will be paid $48,500, the base rate for the director's job, for the interim position.
Meanwhile, the commissioners are conducting a search for a new information technology director, Commissioner Morgan Boyd said.
"He's impressed me and many department heads and elected officials with his ability to service their technology needs," Boyd said. "A search is on (for a new director) and he's being considered."
