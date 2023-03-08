Shenango Township is getting the financial shot in the arm it needs for its plans to reinvent the Lawrence Village Plaza.
The Lawrence County commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday approved a $900,000 allocation to the township’s economic development board, comprised of the township supervisors, from the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act dollars — to help the township realize its plans to revitalize the plaza that dates back more than 60 years.
That and two other allocations totaling $1.9 million — $900,000 to Neshannock Township for a sewer project, and $100,000 to the Lawrence County Tourist Promotion Agency — were the final three appropriations sanctioned by the existing board of supervisors from the ARPA funds. It was Commissioner Morgan Boyd’s last public meeting before he leaves to assume a state position in Harrisburg.
The Shenango Township supervisors last month announced their plans to form a public-private partnership with retailers and other businesses and plaza owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup that would re-imagine and pump new life and commerce into the 1960s-era shopping center.
The plan would involve subdividing the plaza into seven parcels, with local businesses becoming owners on the site, along with Harrup. The township’s investment would be complemented by funds from both the township’s and Lawrence County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The proposal would involve demolishing a portion of the plaza to allow a municipal road to bisect the property and provide access to the municipal park behind it. That road could possibly be extended all the way to Old Pittsburgh Road.
Boyd commended the township supervisors for working “diligently to identify impactful projects.” The funds allocated by the county will pass through the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation.
“We’re certainly excited to partner with Shenango to try to bring life back into that plaza,” he said.
The three township supervisors attended the meeting, and Boyd told them, “I can’t compliment you guys enough for the work you have put in.The document and letters of intent are far above those that I’ve seen come into this office.
“I can tell you that without your extensive work, we wouldn’t be sitting here awarding this $900,000,” he said, noting that the purpose of the allocation is to augment the township’s funding, in providing loans, grants and infrastructure improvement money for developers, business owners, or the township itself, should they (the supervisors) wish to put a road into the plaza.
Commissioners Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler echoed Boyd’s sentiments.
Vogler told the supervisors, “You keep coming back and fighting for your community. The three of you are so pro-Shenango, you live and breathe it every day.
“You folks are putting skin in the game as well with some of your ARP dollars,” he continued. “I think it will pay positive dividends not only for Shenango but the county as a whole.”
The three supervisors expressed their appreciation for the funding.
“Without the $900,000 you guys are putting in and the $600,000 of ours, a total of $1.5 million putting in a seven lot subdivision that will bring in a lot of local investors that we’re able to work with on a daily basis really makes a complete change,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel commented.
“We’ve had discussions about conservatorship to demolition to everything under the sun,” he said, adding, “We truly believe this plan brings it back, keeps it on the tax rolls for another 50 years to come and does a lot for our community and Lawrence County as a whole, and hopefully the residential development that will come off of it.
“Without this money, this project wouldn’t be happening right now,” Rishel said. “We should have a great plan to release here in the near future.”
“This is what we needed,” Shenango Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine said. “We’re going to keep moving on this thing … and I can’t wait till I’m in a restaurant sometime and people yell at me because the traffic’s too bad out there.”
“We appreciate it, and I’m sure the whole township appreciates it,” Supervisor Al Burick III added. “If we didn’t receive these funds, we’d probably be here in five years asking for funds for demolition.”
