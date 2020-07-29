County grants Riverwalk easement

The Lawrence County commissioners have granted an easement needed for the city of New Castle to create its Riverwalk project near the downtown.
The commissioners voted Tuesday to grant a right-of-way easement through a strip of county-owned property that is along the planned walkway.
The county had initially acquired that same property from the city of New Castle when it undertook the Neshannock Creek Trail project a few years back, assistant city solicitor Jonathan Miller explained. "Now county is giving the city an easement. It kind of came full circle."
The easement will allow the project to proceed.
Known as the New Castle Multimodal Regional Riverwalk, the project is being fully funded with federal dollars from a grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and involves the creation of a pedestrian and bicycle access route along North Croton Avenue and North Street Bridge in the city.
Construction, to cost about $1 million, is scheduled to start later this year or sometime next year, Miller said. The property involves five parcels, four of which are owned by the city itself, and the one owned by the county.
"It will be a good project," Miller said, adding that the trail will have enhancements to make it attractive to locals and out-of-town visitors.
The project was designed by CT Consultants, a Youngstown-based civil engineering company. The Southwest Pennsylvania Commission has been coordinating the project, Miller said.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the easement from the county was reviewed by county solicitor Thomas W. Leslie before the commissioners voted their approval of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.