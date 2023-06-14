Another $800,000 in funding is coming to the city to fund the demolition of the former FirstMerit Bank building and the creation of a green space in its place.
This funding comes on the heels of the $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the Lawrence County commissioners gave its redevelopment authority for city and Ellwood City projects earlier this month. The $800,000 in funding was approved by the commissioners Tuesday for the building’s demolition and the development of a green space area in its place, according to city Mayor Brian Cameron.
Cameron, members of city council, Citywide Development Corp. Director Angie Urban and city administrator Chris Frye attended the commissioners meeting to express their appreciation for the funds and for the county officials partnering with them on funding the downtown efforts.
According to an artist’s rendering, the space will have trees, a gazebo and tables and chairs with walkways through it.
The city also is planning to use some of the latest allocations to start a facade program, Cameron said. About 12 businesses in the downtown and some on the outskirts of the downtown area are interested, he said.
Businesses participating would pay $5,000 and the grant would pay $5,000 as a match for upgraded store and business fronts. The immediate upgrades would be to the main street corridor. Cameron told the commissioners the city businesses requested the facade program through the Downtown Business Association.
“Thank you, thank you,” Councilman David Ward said to the commissioners. “We want to share that the city and the county are working together.”
“Thank you for investing in the community and in the relationship between these two groups,” Councilman Terry Rodgers echoed of the city and county officials. He said the two entities have had great discussions and have made plans to move the city forward.
Councilman Eric Ritter also attended the meeting.
“It’s wonderful to see the time and effort that’s put into developing a plan for making much-needed improvements for downtown New Castle,” Commissioner Brian D. Burick said. “I’m very excited about the plans and I’m very happy as a commissioner now, to be able to devote some of the ARPA funds for the downtown revitalization.”
The ARPA funds allocated to the county must be designated for use by the end of 2024 and they must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. The commissioners at the request of county planning Director Amy McKinney, who is overseeing the county’s ARPA funds, stipulated any entities receiving the money must spend it by June 30, 2026.
Vogler said there will be further ARPA allocations coming about.
“We concurred among ourselves that some of these dollars do need to get out into the community, but there also is a need for attention to internal matters as capital projects, such as the roof of the courthouse, which would be a legitimate expense,” he said. The courthouse is 40 years old and so is its roof.
Other counties throughout the state are taking some of their ARPA money, but are keeping some of those dollars for their internal needs, Vogler pointed out.
Cameron said the city is looking to invest about $500,000 of its own ARPA allocation and other grant money, in addition to the money for the county, for the proposed plans.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel noted the commissioners also have committed county ARPA funding and are working with the Shenango Township supervisors for a revitalization of Lawrence Village Plaza.
“We’re very excited for what’s around the corner for the City of New Castle and Lawrence County as a whole,” Frye said. “We truly appreciate everything you guys have done to support it.”
