The Lawrence County Republican Committee will sponsor a debate between candidates for governor and U.S. Senate Jan. 12 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The evening will begin at 5 p.m., with a VIP reception for the candidates and VIP ticket holders.
The debate will follow at 6:30, and event organizers expect a packed house.
“We have had an overwhelming response from the campaigns, and we are excited to have them all together in this forum,” Lynne Ryan, chairwoman of the Republican Committee of Lawrence County. “We anticipate full participation from all candidates across Pennsylvania who are seeking the endorsement of the Republican Party in the gubernatorial and senatorial races.”
Participants in the gubernatorial debate will be Bill McSwain, John Ventre, Jason Richey, Jake Corman, Dave White, Charlie Gerow, Guy Ciarrocchi, Scott Martin, Melissa Hart, and Dr. Nche Zama.
Those taking part in the U.S. Senate debate include Carla Sands, Jeff Bartos, Kathy Barnette, George Bochetto, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Martin Rosenfeld.
These are the candidates who have officially filed with the Pennsylvania Republican Party as of this date, but any others who seek the endorsement of the party prior to the event will be invited.
The debate moderator is Jeff Lord, a Pennsylvania columnist and former associate political director in the Ronald Reagan White House who was fired from CNN in 2017 for tweeting a Nazi salute.
The venue for the debate is as impressive as the list of VIPs who will attend. Constructed in 1924, the stately building has seating for 2,800 people, and features the largest stage between New York City and Chicago.
It is also listed in the National Register of Historic Places in Pennsylvania. “We look forward to hosting this monumental event in the Scottish Rite Cathedral, in Lawrence County,” Ryan said. “It’s the perfect historical setting for this debate, which is an important opportunity for our voters to hear the platforms of the candidates firsthand.”
Tickets for the VIP reception and seating ($150), as well as those for general admission seating ($25) can be purchased at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/scottishrite/6775/event/1252089.
