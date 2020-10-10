An additional 35 small businesses that suffered losses from COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions will receive allocations from a federal CARES Act grant that Lawrence County received this year.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution granting reapportioned funding from their $7.7 million grant to additional businesses that showed losses as a result of the pandemic.
They also approved funds that will go to seven nonprofit agencies that applied for the funds from another pot of money within the same grant. In August, the commissioner initially allotted $3 million of the relief funds to 156 small businesses. Additionally, 19 nonprofit agencies received a total of nearly $366,000 at that time, to compensate them for losses during shutdowns from the state coronavirus restrictions.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd explained that the funds were given out in order that the applicants applied. Should the county in the future be awarded more COVID-19 relief dollars, the businesses and organizations will be considered again. However, there is no more money available to the businesses under the existing grant, he said.
The county next anticipates allocating money from the same grant to local fire departments. Municipalities also were allotted the COVID-19 dollars, and they have until Oct. 31 to accept them.
The commissioners had hired consultants from Pittsburgh to assist with the records and application standards so that the spending of the funds can be audited and spent appropriately.
Those businesses and agencies receiving the grant money qualified under the terms previously set forth by the commissioners. The county planning office staff reached out to the owners to work with them and helped them to assemble their required financial records.
The county compared each applicant's gross revenues from March through June 2019 to its gross revenues those four months during 2020. The businesses showing losses were eligible for up to $25,000 each.
Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out that the CARES Act money was sent to all 50 states, and the governors allocated the money to each county.
Small businesses and nonprofit agencies were encouraged to apply for the funds.
Those small businesses receiving the funds from this round and their amounts, are:
•GWS Trucking, $11,284.34
•Banks Tree Services, $2,670
•Ashley's Alluring Looks, $8,600
•Tire Xpress, $25,000
•Venezie Sporting, $25,000
•Pro Fitness Plus, $25,000
•Pezzuolo Investments, $2,200
•Cookie & Sweet Treats, $443
•Ludovici Dance, $25,000
•Tuscany Square, $25,000
•Color Me Crazy, $4,821
•NRD Sports, $25,000
•Thomas J. Maciarello, CPA, $25,000
•Anderson Brothers Tools, $25,000
•Rayanne's Beauty Salon, $16,475
•New Castle Recycling, $25,000
•Chuck Tanner's Restaurant, $25,000
•Spomin Metals, $25,000
•Martial Arts School, $18,349.07
•Parkstown Restaurant and Lounge, $25,000
•Fat Jimmy's, $25,000
•On Target printing, $14,269.88
•Gallo's Restaurant, $25,000
•Caztle Cutz, $13,100
•Mark A. Moses, DMD, $25,000
•Forbes Water, $25,000
•Off Limits Gymnastics, $25,000
•RSD Services, $1,300
•Shipping Depot Plus, $7,827
•Friends Bar n' Grille, $25,000
•Toni Graham's Beauty Salon, $6,469
•NMDS 175 Lot Management, $5,000
•Martinholm Farms, $25,000
•Bobbilyn Pia Lisa's Hair, $6,200
•Germani's Jewelry, $21,984.
Nonprofit organizations and agencies that received allocations are:
•New Castle Honor Guard, $1,158
•Mohawk Coffee House, $11,693
•Fraternal Order of Eagles #455, $15,000
•Union Township Lions Club, $15,000
•Paul Lynch Foundation, $11,275
•Vision Ministries, $9,342.75
•Cultural German Society, $15,000.
