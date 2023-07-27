+2 Shapiro: $340,000 coming to county from derailment fund HARRISBURG — More than $300,000 is coming to Lawrence County for community relief following …

Two Lawrence County municipalities and the Lawrence County Conservation District will benefit from relief funding from Norfolk Southern.

Lawrence County commissioners, during their meeting Tuesday, agreed to allocate the county’s $340,000 in funding to Little Beaver Township, Enon Valley Borough and the conservation district.

Little Beaver will receive $120,000, Enon Valley will receive $115,000 and the conservation district will receive $105,000.

Mary Burris, the district manager for the conservation district, said it has not yet decided on how to utilize the funding, but the district’s board will discuss it further during its Aug. 2 meeting.

She said the funding will likely be used in keeping with the district’s mission to help with conservation and the different agricultural businesses in the community.

Little Beaver Supervisor Robert Kuhn also said the supervisors will need to discuss how the township’s funding will be utilized, as there are no current plans as of Wednesday.

Enon Valley council President/Emergency Management Coordinator Bret Petrich said there are a couple of ideas the borough could use the funding for.

He said the funding could be used to make improvements to Enon Valley Memorial Park or to get new playground equipment.

He added the funding could also be used to make improvements to the borough building, which is a historic building.

“It’s an old two-room schoolhouse that has a lot of history in the borough,” Petrich said.

Petrich said the borough could also work with the county to apply for additional grant funding, using the existing funding as matching dollars.

Norfolk Southern allocated $1 million to Beaver and Lawrence counties following the Feb. 3 train derailment and Feb. 6 controlled release of chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, with the two counties in close proximity to the village.

The train was traveling from Illinois to the company’s rail yard in Beaver County and would have passed through Enon Valley in Lawrence County. Instead, it derailed, spilling toxic chemicals into the ground. A controlled burn sent a large plume of black smoke into the sky three days later.

Of that $1 million, $660,000 was agreed upon to benefit Beaver County, due to the county’s higher population and closer proximity with East Palestine, with all of Beaver County’s funding to benefit Darlington Township.

Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler said Enon Valley and Little Beaver were chosen as beneficiaries due to their close proximity to the derailment site, while the conservation district was chosen due to the work the organization does with businesses and residents in the community, particularly in the agricultural community.

He added both the state and Norfolk Southern gave no stipulations on how the money could be spent.

“We have a lot of faith and trust in the municipalities,” Vogler said. “The conservation district has a good reputation with the businesses.”

Norfolk Southern previously allocated $1 million to the Pennsylvania fire agencies that responded to the derailment and blaze, with agencies who apply to receive part of the funding.

In Lawrence County, the volunteer fire departments of Mahoning Township, New Beaver, North Beaver Township, Chewton, Enon Valley and Wampum and the Bessemer Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the incident.

