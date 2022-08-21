When Lawrence County gave CARES Act grants to local businesses through two rounds of funding two years ago for COVID relief, it received more requests than funding.
Recently, the county officials learned that additional funds became available to it through the American Rescue Plan, through which they could fulfill the requests of more businesses that had suffered losses because of COVID-19.
At their meeting Tuesday, the commissioners approved allocations totaling $596,918 to 29 local businesses that had reported the losses in 2020 and requested the money.
Those businesses were on the waiting list from two earlier rounds of funding, which did not cover all of the requests, county planning director Amy McKinney explained.
The county planning office had kept the original list of requests and reached out to those businesses remaining on it, giving them a deadline to respond if they still needed the funds. They received about 29 confirmations from those businesses that met all of the requirements. The maximum amount allocated per business was $25,000, but some got lesser amounts because of smaller losses shown on their receipts, she said.
The county’s auditors appointed to review the grant spending — Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC — reviewed the requests and the loss receipts and “we were able to fund up to $600,000,” McKinney said.
“We were specific in our letters when we sent them out, and we gave people time to respond, ask questions and get their information to us, “she said, emphasizing, “This was not a new grant program. This was only for those eligible who had applied under the CARES Act, and there was a waiting list.”
Those businesses receiving the funds and their amounts are:
•Bill’s Smithing Service Inc., Shenango Township, $9,107
•Coiffures by Kenneth in New Wilmington, $1,941
•Creative Labworks Inc. of Bessemer, $25,000
•Crooked Tongue Brewing LLC, Mahoning Township, $25,000
•Diane’s Boutique, Wilmington Road, $25,000
•D.V. Hoover LTD, West State Street, $14,883
•Fantastic Tan, East Washington Street, $25,000
•Jacob’s Towing & Service, Grandview Avenue, $25,000
•Keith, Lawrence J., attorney, private practice, Court Street, $25,000
•Kennedy Tubular Products, South Cascade Street, $25,000
•May’s Donuts, Wilmington Road and Butler Avenue, $25,000
•T.W. McCosby LLC, Edinburg, $25,000
•Jim Micco & Sons, East Washington Street, $25,000
•NCTV45, West Falls Street, $9,917
•New Castle Trophy, Shenango Township, $10,386
•Next Level Photography LLC, East Washington Street, $25,000
•Nico Luciano’s Inc., Ellwood City, $25,000
•Odds and Ends, East Wallace Avenue, $3,864
•Pabcor Inc., North Cedar Street, $25,000
•Parents Preschool of Ellwood City, $16,382
•RNL Vacuum LLC, Edinburg, $25,000
•Romeo Forestry LLC, Volant, $25,000
•Sankey’s Feed Mill, Plain Grove, $25,000
•Siegfried General Contracting LLC of Volant, $25,000
•Sinkers & Suds food truck, Hanna Lane, $25,000
•Starwood Rib & Steakhouse, Butler Avenue, $25,000
•Leonard E. and Patricia Stewart, (no business information or location available) $5,438
•Stoner, J. Fred, M.D., Pain Center, West Moody Avenue, $25,000
•Tita Machine & Tool Inc. of Wampum, $$25,000.
