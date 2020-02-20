County gets revenue from interim tax billing

Lawrence County’s assessment office is catching up to property owners who have built improvements on their houses or land, who have not yet been taxed for those betterments.
The county through an interim tax billing later this year is due to receive about $39,000 in unbudgeted tax revenue from properties that have recently been assessed for improvements.
J.R. Hardester, chief county assessor, told the commissioners Tuesday that an additional $5.3 million worth of assessed value was added to the county’s total between July 31 and Dec. 31 last year.
Those values were added as the result of county staff assessing properties for improvements that have been made, be it a new house, an addition, a new garage, a barn, a shed, a porch or any new construction that adds to the property value but wasn’t previously recorded in the assessment office.
Hardester said that the interim tax bills, to be mailed April 1, are to be paid in addition to the 2020 property tax bills people will receive this week. The interim tax bills will be a different color than the regular tax bills they will receive, he said.
People will receive the interim bills only if they had a change in the assessed value of $2,500 or more, he said. Hardester noted that the additional $39,000 will come from bills sent to 229 parcels that had improvements.
The county has instituted a new sketch detection system that reviewed 21,000 properties and picked up $1.2 million worth of assessment on new improvements on unrecorded property, he said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler asked if school districts and municipalities also will get revenues from the interim billings.
Hardester said that those taxing authorities individually will have to adopt resolutions to collect that revenue. To date, all of the county school districts have adopted the resolutions, but only Union and Neshannock townships have adopted them out of 27 municipalities.
He pointed out that the New Castle Area School District participates in the program to collect the added taxes, yet the city of New Castle does not.
The New Castle Area School Board passed its resolution on July 30, 2018.
When interim tax billing first was put into effect in 2011, Hardester sent letters to all of the municipalities and school districts, encouraging them to adopt resolutions to collect the interim taxes, he said. He said he would send another letter to new city Mayor Chris Frye explaining what revenues could be lost by the city not participating.
“It’s not a reassessment,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel emphasized. Rather, it’s a review of properties that have new construction and thus have a new property value.
“Everyone should be paying their fair share,” Hardester said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.