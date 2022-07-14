Lawrence County has been officially designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
The designation comes from the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, and was announced Wednesday by United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
Lawrence joins five other western Pennsylvania counties — Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Westmoreland, and Erie — in receiving dedicated federal resources to coordinate federal, state, and local governments to fight drug trafficking and abuse.
“Lawrence County citizens will benefit significantly from HIDTA designation and the critical resources and support that brings to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations,” Chung said. “We will use these crucial resources to attack the opioid crisis, to curtail cocaine trafficking, and to prevent the widespread distribution of methamphetamine, which has become a serious problem in Western Pennsylvania.”
Lawrence County, Chung said, "is being utilized by multi-jurisdictional drug traffickers as a destination for the large-scale distribution of controlled substances into Lawrence and the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio. The large number of illegal drug users, the network of bisecting highways and interstates, and a perceived lack of sanctions against drug traffickers has made Lawrence County an easy and attractive target for Drug Trafficking Organizations.
“The established cooperative partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office under the leadership of U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung continues to benefit the citizens of Lawrence County and western Pennsylvania,” said Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa. “Our designation as a HITDA community will provide additional resources, expand the reach of law-enforcement and ensure that traffickers of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl are attacked at their sources and distribution points. I look forward to building upon our cooperative efforts to make Lawrence County a safer place.”
“The designation of Lawrence as a HIDTA county will bring federal funding, increased sharing of intelligence, analytical support, enhanced training opportunities, and a cooperative effort between the local, state and federal partners,” said Derek M. Siegle, Executive Director of the Ohio HIDTA.
Chung thanked Pennsylvania’s United States Senators Robert Casey and Pat Toomey, Gov. Tom Wolf, Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, Homeland Security Investigations, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as local law enforcement who supported and worked in concert to receive this designation.
Lawrence County joins the program’s Ohio HIDTA region.
