Lawrence County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency contacted the county department of public safety with the notification Wednesday morning.
"We knew this was coming, it was just a matter of time," Boyd said. "Obviously, this only emphasizes and reiterates that people need to adhere to all Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidelines and to minimize exposure to other people."
The Lawrence County courthouse and related buildings are operating with 70 percent of their staff, while the other 30 percent have been laid off.
Boyd said that for now, the courthouse will remain operational with no access to the public.
"We don't have a choice, until the Supreme Court comes down and says we have to close," he said, because the courts have to process emergency orders and conduct hearings.
"We will remain operational at a skeletal staff level," he said.
Notification of the hospitals is under the purview of the Department of Health, Boyd said. In terms of county public safety operations, the county will continue to monitor the spread of the virus in Lawrence County for any new developments, and we're working with state-level agencies to make sure that supplies and materials get to Lawrence County in case we need them.
New Castle Mayor Chris Frye urged residents not to panic, adding "Let's continue to rely on our state and local health providers and if you have any symptoms due exactly what the CDC recommends."
Frye urged residents to continue practicing social distancing including staying away from crowds and being cautious around family.
"We're stressing the fact that we need to stay ahead of this by practicing social distancing in every respect," Frye said. "We're working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (and our local fire department and our public health officer) to make sure we have all systems in place to address it properly in New Castle.
"From what I've read, we don't know where the case is, where it happened or (who the) patient is, but we are going to make sure we have all the resources available to identify other cases that may be out there and get folks tested. We're going to do everything we can from the city side. We want people not to panic and to make sure they're following recommendations. That's about all we can ask for."
The number of confirmed cases in Pennsylvania as of noon Wednesday was 1,127 statewide, and about 62 percent are in the southeast portion of the state. The virus has a presence in 44 counties, according to a news release issued at noon Wednesday by the state Department of Health.
The information indicates that there 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday,reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There also were four new deaths in the state, bringing the statewide death total to 11. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
There are 11,193 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending, according to the news release.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.
In a statement, UPMC said it is not identifying any patients being tested for COVID-19 or their locations, in order to protect their privacy. All proper infection prevention protocols are being followed in the hospitals with any such patients.
The healthcare system said it anticipates that most patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 will not need to be admitted and will recover at home. For patients who are admitted to a health care facility, "we have a multitude of hospital and nonhospital locations throughout our 40-hospital network that we can leverage for different types of clinical needs. As always, our UPMC hospitals operate with the robust ability to adapt to demands by sharing facilities, resources and expertise across our vast system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.