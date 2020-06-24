Area families struggling with homelessness will benefit from federal funding of more than $1.72 million dedicated to increasing affordable housing opportunities, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced.
Sainato said Lawrence County will distribute the funding — provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program — to communities within the county as well as 19 other counties in the state’s western and central regions.
“Homelessness robs even the most loving and responsible families of the basics of a secure, promising life,” Sainato said. “The condition is affecting more families than ever as our community copes with hardships created by the pandemic.
“This funding is going to be incredibly useful in helping our communities fight homelessness by providing affordable housing, emergency shelter and other resources to residents who want only to return to productive lives in the community.”
Sainato said the funding — administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development — is part of a package of nearly $5.5 million in funding under the ESG program that will fund rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, and emergency shelter, among other resources.
Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
