Help is available locally for renters who have lost income from COVID-19 and are struggling to keep their residences.
The Lawrence County commissioners, partnering with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, are providing funding from three pots of money to make payments to landlords and utility companies to make sure that renters' obligations are paid.
Most recently, the county received a grant of $5,624,150 from Pennsylvania's new Emergency Rental Assistance Program to serve eligible individuals and families in that capacity in Lawrence County. The grant is being administered by Lawrence County Social Services under contract with the county.
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted at the commissioners meeting Tuesday that similar programs are available through that funding statewide, in all 67 counties, and that people who know of other people in similar need should make the information available to them.
The commissioners voted 3-0 on a resolution to accept the grant money and to contract with Lawrence County Social Services to administer it.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained that the funding is for residents who experienced a drop in income because of loss or reduction of work due to COVID-19.
Renters and homeowners can apply for rental and utility assistance through the website of Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, which is the umbrella organization of Lawrence County Social Services, located 241 W. Grant St. The agency's website is lccap.org. The phone number is 1 (800) 252-5104 or (724) 658-7258.
"We hope to CCAP help 400 to 600 households with this funding to make sure no one loses their residences or has utilities shut off," Boyd said.
The program is administered under tight state and federal regulations for people who are at or below 80 percent of their average income per household. Income level charts for eligibility are available through LCCAP, and renters or individuals must have experienced a drop in income due to COVID-19, Boyd said.
For those who qualify, the funds are provided directly to the landlords and/or utility companies, he said.
Boyd pointed out that since March 1 last year — in partnership with LCCAP — the county has assisted 175 households with rental assistance to help people remaining in their homes during COVID-19. To date, $420,451 has been paid for renters who faced income loss during COVID, paid directly to landlords.
LCCAP additionally has provided financial help to 24 households with direct rent assistance with $56,375 in total, through the county's Homelessness Assistance Program.
An additional 512 households also have been provided with case management services to get them the help they need over the same time frame, he said.
"These programs are very heavy with state and federal regulations, and the reporting guidelines are very strict," he said.
"Knowing that there are that number of citizens in our county, I'm sure more can benefit (for these programs) who don't know how to apply," Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel pointed out. She suggested that people reach out to people they know who might be struggling.
"Don't be too proud to reach out," she said. "The money is there, and it's coming to our county to be used. If you know of someone struggling, make sure they're getting every bit of assistance they can get. There's really no reason for a person to be out of their home or homeless."
"It should be noted that what we're talking about today is being replicated in all 66 other counties," Vogler said, "If you have a friend or relative in Mercer County or another county, this is taking place throughout the commonwealth."
Boyd credited LCCAP CEO Tom Scott, Jennifer Elliott, special assistant to the CEO, and Kathy Presnar, LCCAP's emergency and community services coordinator, for putting the programs together and facilitating the funding.
Scott explained that there has been a problem with the other rental programs being run by the agency, because of a moratorium that was placed on the eviction process.
"There are renters who are always in arrears," he said. There has been a significant amount of money available already for the renter's program through Lawrence and other counties through the Emergency Solutions Grant, and LCCAP has several million dollars available, but landlords to qualify for that money need a formalized eviction notice in order to get paid, he explained.
"It's been a double-edge sword. We could only preliminary work with them," he said, and as the pandemic continued, the governor's office has been extending the moratoriums on evictions and mortgage foreclosures. Once all these dollars get married up with the eligible clients, you'll see this escalate quickly."
Meanwhile, the new $5 million pot of money that the county received in-hand on Friday doesn't require an eviction notice to work with clients, Scott said. "We can go back 12 months to work with clients in arrears, whether its gas sewer water trash or rent.
"My hat's off to a lot of these landlords because many have not been paid for a long period of time," Scott continued. "Hopefully, this pot of money will be the one that will help start putting their lives back together too, and their financial status. There have been no winners out of any of this."
He pointed out that the pending federal stimulus package, expected to be approved this weekend, has another huge pot of similar money for the program to continue on.
"This will not be a one-and-done concept, in my opinion," he said.
