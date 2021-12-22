Lawrence County officials learned Monday that the county will be one of the two biggest recipients statewide in Keystone Communities funding.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd announced that the state Department of Community and Economic Development and Gov. Tom Wolfe have approved three notable development projects — DON Services will receive $500,000 for facade restoration of the 5-story Wright Building on East Washington Street. It also will receive $50,000 for a business facade program in the Elm Street-Lower East Side area of the city.
Another $50,000 was approved for a residential facade program already under way in a Union Township neighborhood by the county, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and the Union Township supervisors.
The $600,000 came from a pot of $6 million being distributed to 22 counties statewide, for 34 projects.
Boyd commented that the amount awarded for Lawrence County represents the second highest award to a county in Pennsylvania. The county represents less than 1 percent of the state’s population, yet it was awarded 10 percent of the funding approved in the funding stream, and 8.82 percent of the projects submitted in the program are Lawrence County projects, he noted.
“We’re fortunate to have great partners in DON Services and LCCAP and in Union Township,” he said. “Without these guys, this wouldn’t be possible. Our job as elected officials and as a community is to bring as much money as humanly possible back into Lawrence County. We are bringing a disproportionate amount of money back into the county.”
“That is good news,” Commissioner Dan Vogler agreed, noting that the Wright Building is one of the tallest buildings in the city standing at least 5 stories tall.
The structure, next to the former train station across from the Troutman’s building, is targeted by DON for residential apartments and business offices.
Court Hower, CEO of Don Services, explained that the $500,000 grant is designated only for restoring the white marble front of the building. The project will involve repointing it and revitalizing the face of the building.
DON purchased the building from the Clark family, which formerly owned a furniture store and had its photography studio in it at one time.
DON had a new roof put on, “and it’s now having impact coming into that corridor on East Washington Street into New Castle,” he said. He noted that the $500,000 grant will pay for a large portion of the facade work, which he anticipates will cost $650,000 to $700,000.
Renovations planned for the building’s interior will involve the top three floors, three through nine, becoming universally designed residential apartments, with the lower two floors being commercial space.
“A lot of the work we’ve already done was a match toward the facade as well,” Hower said, noting that there is a 10-percent match requirement of an Elm Street Community.
“We have a significant investment in the roof and emergency repairs that were completed,” he said.
The inside renovations are in the architectural drawing phase, and the work will begin within the next year, he anticipates. DON is planning for the facade work to hopefully begin in the spring.
The vacant Wright building, which is about 100 years old, says “Wright” on the top front, and “there’s a beautiful statue up there,” Hower said. It was built as a grocery store with a meat locker in the basement, and the upper floors were housing. Since then it was occupied by plumbing supply store, then Clark’s photography studio and a furniture store.
Robert DiBuono, DON Enterprises legal counsel, noted that the Wright building has the only white porcelain facade in the city of New Castle.
DON’s other $50,000 grant is designated for improving the facades of 10 businesses along East Washington Street, between Croton and Butler avenues.
Hower said the businesses to receive the upgrades have not yet been chosen.
“We’re taking applications right now,” he said. “We have interested businesses that issued letters of support.”
Any business along that corridor that is interested in the facade upgrade should contact Janice Hassen at DON, at (724) 652-5144, ext. 215, for more details about what is required.
That money is only for the fronts of buildings facing the street, Hower explained. The facade project altogether is expected to cost between $100,000 to 110,000. The $50,000 from the Keystone Community Grant is a matching grant, to be used with other community resources, which could be business owner contributions or other potential grants that might be available, he said.
Boyd noted last week when presenting the county’s 2022 budget that the commissioners already have allocated $311,893 in discretionary and Community Development Block Grant funds for continuing the Union Township neighborhood revitalization project of housing rehabilitation, facade improvements and other redevelopment programs.
The county’s $50,000 from the Keystone Communities will go toward that effort.
The targeted area borders the city of New Castle and encompasses South Round, Pearlwood, Boroline, Cliff, Beatrice, Mount Pleasant, West Division, Botham, Magee, Walter, Spring, Elmwood, Williams, Homestead, Smithfield, High and Bluff streets; Meegan, Moore, Cameron, Sunny and Matilda avenues; Madonna Drive, Hillside Way, and parts of Oakland and South Atlantic avenues.
The partnering agencies sized up at that area parcel by parcel for potential housing rehab, code requirements, trash cleanup, vacant lot use and sidewalk installations.
