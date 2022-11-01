A $1.4 million block grant will enable Lawrence County agencies to provide temporary shelter for families with children going through crises and provide needy people with food.
The grant is from a total of $45 million allocated statewide under the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act, funding that supports community improvements that will help enhance quality of life for residents.
About $1,215,615 of Lawrence County's share will go toward renovating a 15,000-square foot building into a six-unit apartment complex on the former Youth Development Center property off Frew Mill Road. The building will be used to temporarily house families going through various types of mental health or other struggles that involve the welfare of their children.
Another $111,780 will go to the Temporary Emergency Assistance through Meals Program, which obtains and provides direct home delivery of frozen and fresh foods, dairy products and shelf-stable items in partnership for seniors and handicapped persons. The program is a joint effort between Allied Community Transportation Services and Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, which owns the former YDC property.
About five percent of the grant, or $66,370, will be used for administrative costs and fees.
Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained the apartment project on Frew Mill Road will involve three human service-related agencies coming together for the first time to address family needs collectively. The new human services-based program is a liaison of Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol and Mental Health-Developmental Services.
The agencies collaborated on the plan for the program, calling it the Families First Housing Program.
The special block grant funding will go to provide housing for up to six families at a time, as an intervention, to keep families together while resolving crisis situations, Boyd explained.
The apartments would serve as a refuge for families when, for example, a child might be in an unsafe environment — such as for a behavioral issue or family situation — when intervention is needed but not so extreme that the child needs to be removed from the home and the involved agencies want to keep the family intact, Boyd explained. The family would be temporarily housed there and services would be provided to them to establish more stability in their home lives.
"All of those human services agencies are collaborating as one unit for the first time," Boyd said.
A family wellness program called Glade Run in Butler County served as a model.
"The apartments, providing temporary housing for the families, will provide an intermediate step where a family needing help will be able to house there, keep the family together and get the services they need, anywhere from workforce development, to drug and alcohol assistance," Boyd explained.
On the cost side, the county will benefit because it will lower the cost of placement of children in foster homes, he said, noting placement costs exceed the costs of these types of support and housing programs.
He emphasized no tax money is going into the program thus far.
The building to be adapted will be built to be expandable, to make it large enough to accommodate larger families, he said.
"It's going to offer more services to families in the community," commented Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who oversees Children and Youth Services.
One example of a family to be served by the program is a single mothers coming out of rehab with no housing available, she said. The apartment would provide step down for them to be with their children instead of them being in a Children and Youth Services placement.
"They can start building their lives in a controlled environment and get the education and help they need," she said, pointing out that a preschool is on the premises, and outpatient drug and alcohol services would be available.
Another example is when a parent loses his or her job, and the facility can serve as a preventive measure to keep the family together, she said.
Children and Youth Services caseworkers will help make the decision of whether a family needs to go there, she said.
"This is a pilot program and we're hoping that if it is successful, we can expand it," Spielvogel said. "It will be like a one-stop shop center for caring for the families."
The Community Development Block Grant CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020) provides for a supplemental appropriation of Community Development Block Grants as authorized by the amended Housing and Community Development Act of 1974.
"It's going to be a wonderful thing for the community. It's something we have needed for a long time," Spielvogel said.
