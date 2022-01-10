Lawrence County has been awarded $1,250,000 in federal housing rehabilitation funding this year from the HOME Investment Partnership program.
The funds are to be used for housing rehabilitation, construction for owner-occupied and renter-occupied housing, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said. However, the county’s priority in the program is to provide help to owner-occupied dwellings.
Boyd said that $750,000 of the grant is going to the county’s housing rehabilitation program, which is administered through the county planning office by the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership agency.
The other $500,000 is earmarked for housing rehabilitation efforts within a designated neighborhood revitalization program in Union Township, he said.
That money will supplement $50,000 the county received in Keystone Communities funding for that project. The commissioners additionally have allocated $311,893 this year in discretionary and Community Development Block Grant funds for continuing the Union Township neighborhood project, which in addition to housing rehabilitation includes facade improvements and other redevelopment programs.
The targeted area borders the city of New Castle and encompasses South Round, Pearlwood, Boroline, Cliff, Beatrice, Mount Pleasant, West Division, Botham, Magee, Walter, Spring, Elmwood, Williams, Homestead, Smithfield, High and Bluff streets; Meegan, Moore, Cameron, Sunny and Matilda avenues; Madonna Drive, Hillside Way, and parts of Oakland and South Atlantic avenues.
The partnering agencies sized up at that area parcel by parcel for potential housing rehab, code requirements, trash cleanup, vacant lot use and sidewalk installations for the first-of-its-kind neighborhood scale revitalization, Boyd said.
“We’re excited to continue our work with LCCAP and residents of Lawrence County and our municipal partnerships to rebuilt our neighborhoods,” he said.
