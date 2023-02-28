The Lawrence County Assessment Office will be sending out 2,400 interim tax bills April 1 to property owners who will be paying more taxes
Assessor J.R. Hardester advised the commissioners Tuesday a program the county initiated a few years ago using aerial pictometry to detect new construction and errors in previous assessed values resulted in his office detecting $27,523,223 in new assessments to be added to the tax rolls.
That means the county is due to receive $227,685 in unbudgeted tax revenue from that amount, he said.
The county undertook the program about five years ago under a previous board of county commissioners. The cost of the project was $185,000, Hardester told the commissioners, so the county has gained from the money it spent.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said budget-wise the added revenue will help with the county’s expenses.
“We should be able to squeeze through this year in a net-neutral position,” he said.
In another assessment matter, the commissioners approved a resolution that lowers the assessed value for the Steel City Sports Bar property in Shenango Township, from $340,900 to $284,500 as a compromised settlement. The property owner, Greg DePorzio, filed a tax assessment appeal in 2022 and the county through court agreed on a settlement for the lower amount.
The county’s loss in tax revenue through the reduction is $468, “which was not worth fighting for,” Hardester said.
Neither the Shenango Township supervisors nor the Shenango Area School District intervened in the court proceeding.
