The Lawrence County Government Center is temporarily furloughing 34 employees, effective Wednesday.
The layoffs are in direct response to the significant numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County and the recent general closure of the courthouse and related offices to the public, Commissioner Morgan Boyd said Tuesday.
He said the employees being furloughed are those who are not able to work from home for technological reasons because some of the county's computer software or financial management can only be accessed at the courthouse.
The layoffs affect 13 departments within county government, including some offices in the courts. The workers will be able to collect unemployment compensation during the time they are furloughed, and they have been instructed to contact the county's human resource department for information about how to apply, Boyd said.
"Certain county functions aren't being performed right now because of the nature of the shutdown where those employees currently are not needed," Boyd said.
The layoffs are expected to last until Feb. 4 when the courthouse and its related offices either will reopen or the county officials will re-evaluate whether they should remain closed longer, he said.
"We didn't feel it was right to continue to burden taxpayers with employee costs when they are not able to work a normal work week," Boyd continued, noting the furloughed workers will continue to receive their health benefits.
"It's not financially motivated," he said of the reasoning. "Our goal was to get through the holiday season with all of the staff, recognizing that if COVID would continue into January, it would be necessary for certain employees to be laid off because of their inability to work from home."
When the courthouse closed about a month ago, workers in several county departments were reported to have contracted the coronavirus, but Boyd said there was no employee spread in the courthouse.
"That's largely attributable to our successful implementation of work from home," Boyd said.
He said the county officials are using the same metrics that school districts are using to determine how significant the spread is of COVID-19. Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, the county prothonotary and clerk of courts, said that despite furloughs and closures, her office remains open as an arm of the courts, and for such vital services as marriage licenses, passports, people retiring who want copies of their marriages or divorces, and lien searches for home sellers and buyers. People can go to the front window of her office for service, she said.
"We have to remain open for the courts," she said. She encourages people to apply for passports and marriage licenses online at co.lawrence.pa.us and searching for the prothonotary category. They then can go to the courthouse to finish the process, by appointment only, by calling (724) 656-2440 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
