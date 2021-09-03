Barbara Garczewski was tired of water seeping into her Union Township basement every time there was a hard rain.
She would have to use a wet-dry shop vacuum to pick up the water.
She found a number in the Yellow Pages of the phone book for Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and called it by chance. Months later, she had new drains in her basement and host of other household upgrades that she never expected.
Garczewski, a retiree, learned that she qualified for the work under the county’s housing rehabilitation program for low-income owner-occupied homes. The program is funded with federal Community Development Block Grants, money from the HOME program and other funding sources.
When she asked an LCCAP representative how much all of that work was going to cost her, “they said there is no cost,” she said. “I said, ‘Oh my God, all that work?”
Contractors bid on the project and LCCAP hired Apex Roofing of New Castle. The company workers went in last year and installed her French drains in the basement, tested her home for lead hazards, replaced smoke alarms, painted her basement walls and floors with waterproof paint, repainted the doors in her kitchen and garage, installed a new hood and fan over her stove, replaced the fans in her two bathrooms and replaced three garage windows and the automatic door in her garage. The total work amounted to about $25,000 in cost, she estimated.
“They did quite a bit of work,” she said.
Garczewski, 73, has lived in her one-story brick home on Smithfield Street for 16 years, and she grew up in the house next door to it. Her house is located in a targeted neighborhood redevelopment district designated by the Lawrence County commissioners to receive facade upgrades, handicapped accessibility upgrades and other improvements. The purpose of the project is eradicate blight and improve property values within that area and, attract new businesses and families and provide a better qualify of life for residents living there.
Garczewski’s home improvements were made through the housing rehabilitation program before the designation was made.
LCCAP director Tom Scott said the housing rehab program has existed in the county for more than 30 years for people to make needed improvements in their homes.
Garczewski praised the contractors for the work that they did.
“They were on time and they worked the whole time they were here,” she said. “I’d highly recommend them.”
She also praised the housing rehabilitation program and Leah Brown, the Healthy Homes specialist who worked with her.
“I was surprised that they found so much that needed be repaired,” she said.
Anyone who wants more information about the housing rehabilitation program or who wants to apply for improvements may call LCCAP at (724) 658-7258.
