Senior citizens who need groceries but have no transportation may continue to ride the Lawrence County Social Services Inc. bus at a reduced rate.
The Lawrence County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the payment of $3,284 for the agency to continue its Senior Citizen Nutritional Shopping program, which allows people 65 and older to ride the ACTS bus for $1 per trip. The program enables them to go to the grocery stores or farmer's markets.
The county's allocation helps seniors by reducing the trip fare to $1, Vanessa Lovely, a LCSS spokeswoman explained at the commissioners public meeting Tuesday.
She emphasized the importance of senior citizens having access to fresh groceries. The reduced bus fare allows seniors to go to the store more often, and it's also a social experience for many of them, she said.
The agency has been providing the ride service for 10 years through its Allied Community Transportation Service, she said.
The commissioners had allocated the agency $4,600 in 2020, and those funds lasted longer than expected last year because of COVID-19, Lovely explained. The amount requested this year, $3,284, will allow the program to continue through 2021.
She said that 125 people have used the trips this year. The commissioners allocation pays for 15 percent of the cost of the program, and Allied Coordinated Transportation Services Inc. invoices the other 85 percent to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, according to the commissioners resolution.
A separate program called TEAM — Temporary Emergency Assistance through Meals – a temporary program that provides meals for seniors and adults with disabilities — also is continuing through the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, Lovely said. The program currently has 420 people delivering food weekly to those people who are not comfortable leaving their homes because of the pandemic, she said. The program is funded through a COVID-related Community Development Block Grant.
According to information from the agency's website, most callers in need of the program will receive their first delivery within 2 to 4 days. The food is provided for the county's most vulnerable residents, and deliveries will continue until as long as possible for as many people as possible until the funding runs out.
The program is continuing to accept donations of nonperishable foods and fresh produce. Anyone who wants to donate or to volunteer to help with the program is asked to contact Lynn Henry at (724) 651-6249, or email her at lhenry@lccap.org.
Partners in the TEAM venture include the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, Challenges Options on Aging, Marburger Farm Dairy and Monteverde's Catering.
