County foresees hardships with election reform

Proposed statewide election reform legislation could put Lawrence and other county election offices in a serious bind with deadlines and manpower, according to Lawrence County's elections director.
Ed Allison, who has been in his position for 11 years, advised members of the county election board Wednesday that a movement to lengthen the voter registration deadline to 15 days before an election — instead of the existing 30 days — could pose major deadline issues for already overtaxed election staffs.
The change in registration deadline is one of three proposed major reforms to voting that is being considered as part of a package in the state legislature, as a compromise for the state's plan to borrow money to reimburse $90 million to counties. Many counties will spend nearly, or more than, $1 million each to buy new mandated election systems with paper trails, under a state mandate.
But Allison said the reforms, particularly the one that extends the registration deadline, could pose a serious hardship on election staffs, and could necessitate the hiring of more employees to get the required work done before the elections.
Moving the registration deadline "will give us basically one week to prepare all polling boxes and street lists and finish package election supplies," he said.
"How would you get your books ready, with all those names, in the right polling places, alphabetically, in 75 precincts?" queried Commissioner Steve Craig, who currently sits on the election board. "There can't be enough hours in the day, especially with the staff we have."
"Then, I think that legislators ought to run that election," commented election board member Frank Piccari. He suggested the county send letters to the state legislators "and ask them if they really know what they're doing."
Allison pointed out in the public board meeting that in his years in his position, he has never seen one state legislator come into his office, "not one."
The vote on the new reform has not yet gone to the full House and Senate. But if approved, it would be targeted to be in place by the 2020 presidential election.
THE PROBLEMS
Citing the current election season as merely an example, Allison pointed out that Oct. 7 was the last day for voters to register for the Nov. 5 general election. Had 15 days been taken off that window, "we'd still have be doing voter registration up through yesterday," he said. The voting supplies all have to be ready for pickup for the polling places by next Wednesday (Oct. 30), so they can be at the polling sites three days before the election.
"We'd have to get the poll books and street lists all ready for the week of elections. That gives us one week," he said. "To cut that time frame by 15 days is just going to be horrific. The time frame is just going to be too tight."
Allison just heard about the proposed change this week, and he has not seen any accompanying legislative bill, yet. But publicity about the proposed election reform has raised his concern about what it will mean to Lawrence County.
The solution would be for his office — and potentially other county elections offices — to hire more staff to get the work done, he said. Plus any new employees would have to be fully trained in all aspects of the election system, its applications, voter registration, "and it goes on and on."
His staff already works 12- to 14-hour days before elections, and on weekends, he said. To add more staff "is a high price to pay for that state reimbursement money."
The election reform package emerged from closed-door meetings earlier this year, primarily between Republican leadership and the governor. In return for the state reimbursing the $90 million to the counties for their voting machine costs, they want changes in the election process.
Other changes proposed include eliminating straight-party voting on the ballot, and eliminating the narrow requirement under the Constitution for someone to have a valid reason for requesting an absentee ballot and not being able to vote in person, thus enabling more people to vote easier.
Under that proposal, any voter would be able to obtain an absentee ballot upon request. Allison sees it as a precursor to going to an all-mail system for voter.
"That will definitely pose a problem to the staffing if we get a 50-percent increase in processing mail ballots," Allison speculated.
Many of the proposed voting provisions already had been passed by Republicans in June, but Wolf issued a veto, objecting in part to the eliminating of the straight-party voting option. Wolf at the time offered that he would make one of the key pieces of the measure happen without legislative approval — that was providing the $90 million state funding for the new voting systems with paper trails.
Wolf had ordered every county to replace its voting machines by 2020 to increase voter security and allow manual recounts and audit of election tabulations.
AN EXPENSIVE MANDATE
Lawrence County — because of pending changes in its board of commissioners, and to acclimate the voting staff to the new machines before the 2020 presidential election year arrives — proactively shopped around last year for the best certified system to suit its needs and the governor's mandate.
The county purchased its new voting system in February from Election Systems and Software of Omaha at a cost of $697,000. It additionally purchased voting booths with privacy panels at a cost of $50,000.
Both were used for the first time in the May 21 primary election, and "it went very well," Allison said. He said the poll workers overall found it easier to work with, and although some voters preferred the former touchscreen voting, "nevertheless, it's what we've got."
The only problems encountered were that a couple of ballot scanners had stopped, "but after we cleaned the optics they were back up and running," he said, adding that the field technicians are prepared to address those issues directly if they arise on Nov. 5.
Craig pointed out in a follow-up phone interview Wednesday that the county has received $90,711 in federal funds for the new voting machines, but no state money yet.
"The rest of the money was taken from the county's reserves with the expectation that the money would be coming in from the state, because that's what we were told," he said, noting, "We're going into our second election cycle with the equipment (the state) mandated us to buy, and they haven't paid for any of it.
"Now they're putting all these conditions on the elections system, which makes our lives here at the county more difficult," he said. He added that, "It's really important that when people show up at the polls, that we have the information they need and their names are there."
Craig sits on the election board because he chose not to run for re-election as commissioner.
He criticized the state lawmakers for their proposed election changes, saying, "Now they're trying to put these conditions on it and it's not their election, it's ours. It's the counties across the state run the elections, and we have to deliver a safe and efficient system for people to vote."
Even one change in a polling a place generates a lot more work and expense, he pointed out, because the elections office has to mail information to every registered voter in that district, telling them their polling place is changed.
"That's not a simple or inexpensive thing to do," he said.
Allison had told the commissioners and the election board when the county bought its voting system that there was no guarantee the state would reimburse the it any money.. He said that if no state funding was forthcoming, it would be an unfunded mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.