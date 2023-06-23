Fireworks are coming to the sky near you in Lawrence County.
Each show promises to be packed with spectators, streets lined with parked cars, lawn chairs set up in yards and families lounging on blankets.
Here are the shows planned for this summer:
•Ellwood City Arts, Crafts and Food Festival, June 30, July 1-2. Fireworks are 10 p.m. July 2 in Ewin Park.
•Westminster College Independence Day Celebration, July 3. Fireworks are at 9:15 p.m. from Brittain Lake at the college, 319 S. Market St., New Wilmington.
•Pearson Park Independence Day Celebration, July 4. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. from Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Dr.
•40th Annual Slovenefest, July 7-9. Fireworks are July 8 at dusk from the SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley.
•Enon Valley Community Day, July 15. Fireworks are at 10 p.m.
•Summer Throw Down at Mines & Meadows, July 21-23. Fireworks are at 10:05 p.m. July 22 from Mines & Meadows, 1307 Old Route 18, Wampum.
•July 29 Fireworks Festival and Freedom Fair, July 29. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. and viewable in downtown New Castle.
•Lawrence County Fair, Aug. 14-19. Fireworks are at dusk Aug. 19 from the fairgrounds at 464 Midway Road.
For a detailed description of each event or for more summer fun events, visit www.VisitLawrenceCounty.com.
