County firefighters battle blazes, weather

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Firefighters throughout Lawrence County are continuing to wage war against brush fires and some house and barn fires that have been breaking out countywide during this week of windy, dry weather.
Most recently, the North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire Friday off Gilmore Road.
North Beaver fire chief Paul Henry said that the fire broke out around 1 p.m. in a five-acre tract at 607 Cleland Mill Road, while the homeowner was burning items outdoors. Two fields were burned out, he said.
On Wednesday, five fire departments provided mutual aid to the Enon Valley Volunteer Fire Department when hay bales caught fire at the Ed Nichol farm at 2207 Clark Road. The blaze broke out around 4:30 p.m.while the owner was burning brush, Enon Valley fire chief Ben Hostetter reported. "It got out control and got into two piles of round bales."
Altogether about 175 bales of hay burned, he said. The firefighters were at the scene for about 7 hours.
"It was quite a mess," Hostetter said. "We had to tear (the bales) all apart."
The fire department responded again Thursday morning to douse a rekindle there, he said.
Shenango Area Fire District chief David B. Rishel reported a barn and shed were destroyed Wednesday, but firefighters managed to save a house at 100 Reno Lane when a brushfire broke out around 6:30 p.m. on Savannah Road. The fire burned up a hill, catching the property of the Reno Lane home on fire.
The home was damaged but saved, he said. He said the barn was so badly burned that he could not tell what the contents were inside of it.
About seven other departments provided assistance to Shenango, and a total of about 50 firefighters were at the scene, fighting the fire for about six hours. Shenango, alone, sent out 17 firefighters.
"It was a unique situation," Rishel said. "There were two structures and we needed water tankers and brush equipment and everything was going on at one time."
Altogether, between five and seven acres burned, he estimated. A fire forester from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources used a drone to measure the acreage.
Rishel said no animals were in the barn, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
"It was a long night," he said. He noted that since March 1, the department has responded to 30 calls, including brush fires, structure fires and emergency medical calls.
"We've been extremely busy."
A brush fire earlier Wednesday on Harmony-Baptist Road broke out when a man was burning material against a field.
"Fortunately, we got it out before it really started to spread," Rishel said.
Shenango also had three other smaller brush fires within the past week, Rishel said, "and we assisted other departments with them, too."
He urged people to refrain from outdoor burning during the dry, windy weather.
"It's all about common sense," he said.
Earlier in the week on the other side of the county, Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department, with the help of several other departments, battled a blaze for six hours Tuesday night that burned a total of 65 acres off Baird Road and Route 422.
The department was called back around 10 a.m. Wednesday when the fire rekindle around some dead trees, fire chief Francis "Poncho" Exposito reported. The Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted with its brush truck, and no additional acreage burned, he said.
Exposito said the acreage that burned was measured by the DCNR fire forester.
Most of the fire departments were resting Friday after multiple departments were called Thursday afternoon to Oakland Avenue in Union Township, where a raging blaze consumed a two-story home. The residents who lived in the house were left homeless. The fire melted the siding on an adjacent home.
