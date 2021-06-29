Eight Lawrence County volunteer fire departments were awarded $108,974 in state grants for training, equipment and other operating costs.
The fire departments include Hickory Township, $11,520; Mahoning Township, $12, 411; Neshannock Township, $14,193; North Beaver Township, $12,054; Pulaski Township, $12,233; Shenango Area, $25,159 and Union Township, $12,411. Pulaski Township also received $8,993 for emergency medical services.
The grants come from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. Eligible projects include construction or renovation of facilities; purchase or repair of equipment; fuel purchase; member training and certification; public safety education; recruitment and retention, debt reduction; overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are training and supplementation of operating expenses incurred by a lack of fundraising and pandemic-related measures.
The grants were announced by state Rep. Chris Sainato, the Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
“Frontline workers faced new risks and huge obstacles fundraising because of the pandemic,” Sainato said. “Securing this funding is going to help get critical resources into the hands of those who continue to protect us so vigilantly.”
