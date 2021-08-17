County fair returns after year's absence

Just as Boy Scout troops hoisted The Stars and Stripes at noon Monday, the skies opened up into a downpour.
The flag-raising officially opened the Lawrence County Fair between the raindrops, following a lunchtime reception with fair directors, members of the Lawrence County granges, the scouts from Troop 733 in New Wilmington and 746 in Shenango Township and special guests from state and Lawrence County government and other local agencies.
The rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of either fair officials or visitors after the event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Cheyenne Clyde fluffs the wool on a sheep Monday at the Lawrence County Fair.
Gianna Mediati makes a pizza at a pizza stand Monday at the Lawrence County Fair.
Bob McCrumb gives Richard, a bull, a bath Monday at the Lawrence County Fair. The bull belongs to Parker McCrumb, Bob’s son.
Bob McCrumb gives Richard, a bull, a bath Monday at the Lawrence County Fair. The bull belongs to Parker McCrumb, Bob’s son.
Paige Clyde shaves a sheep Monday at the Lawrence County Fair.
Johnny Stivers, 5, competes in a watermelon eating contest while Jackson Reese, 13, cheers him on Monday at the Lawrence County Fair. Stivers finished in second place in his age group.
Makenna McGuire, 4, competes in a watermelon eating contest Monday at the Lawrence County Fair. McGuire finished in first place in her age group.
Makenna McGuire, 4, competes in a watermelon eating contest Monday at the Lawrence County Fair. McGuire finished in first place in her age group.
Jimmy Stivers, 11, competes in a watermelon eating contest Monday at the Lawrence County Fair. Stivers placed second in his age group.
John DuBois, 11, is handed his first place ribbon after competing in the watermelon eating contest Monday at the Lawrence County Fair.
Ryan Palmer, 15, competes in a watermelon eating contest Monday at the Lawrence County Fair. Palmer placed second in his age group.
Ryan Palmer, 15, left and Jackson Reese, 13, right, compete in a watermelon eating contest Monday at the Lawrence County Fair. Reese placed first with Palmer right behind him at second.
Jackson Reese, 13, is handed a first place ribbon after competing in a watermelon eating contest Monday at the Lawrence County Fair.
Emily Withers, Lawrence County Fair princess first runner-up, competes in a watermelon eating contest Monday at the Lawrence County Fair. Withers placed second in her age group.
Monkeys riding on dogs compete in the Banana Derby race Monday at the Lawrence County Fair.
A monkey riding on a dog competes in the Banana Derby race Monday at the Lawrence County Fair.
Fair director Melinda Lamb Marks presented two special awards of Fair Persons of the Year — Ruth Wigton and Denise Brest — both workers for more than 20 years in the fair office.
Wigton was born in Plain Grove and was a manager at First National Bank in Slippery Rock for many years. It was during that time that she started working at the fair. She also works at the Big Butler Fair and the Pennsic War event at Cooper’s Lake Campground.
Brest was born in Butler and now resides in the Laurel area with her family. She has been employed by First National Bank of Pennsylvania for 29 years.
Lunch for the opening event was by Amanda Betts of PapPap’s Smoke House. She also is an owner of the Kitchen Shoppe in Volant.
The fair, which lasts through Saturday, continues Tuesday with judging of sheep breeding, junior market beef cattle, lamb showmanship and market lambs, and apple butter making by the local granges. Sea lion splash shows are scheduled throughout the week.
The Shenango High School Marching Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the midway, and the Lawrence County Community Band will play at 7 p.m.
In the grandstand, excavator olympics and an agility competition will be featured at 7 p.m. followed by drag racing at 7:30 p.m.
In the swine arena, the goats will have their own olympics at 7 p.m. in the swine arena, followed by a goat milk fudge auction at 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s lineup includes the open and junior dairy shows and rabbit judging in the morning.
Evening highlights include an 8 p.m. performance by fiddle player Chris Higbee in the grandstand, and the Dairy Delight cheese auction and calf dress-up contest in the livestock arena.
The Wilmington Area High School Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the midway and the Steeltown Gunslingers Mounted shooting at 7 p.m. in the horse arena.
Debbie's been a journalist at the New Castle News since 1978, and covers county government, police and fire, New Castle schools, environment and various other realms.
She also writes features, takes photos and video and copy edits.
