It’s peak week in Lawrence County.
Leaves are expected to be at their peak of color change this week. County residents don’t have to go far to find great views of the trees. Cooler weather spurs the change in the leaves from deep green to browns, reds, yellows and oranges. Unseasonably warm weather has meant some leaves have already fallen before changing colors.
One destination drive should be through the 2,546 acres of McConnells Mill State Park.
Whether your interest is hiking, picnicking, wildlife watching, fishing, hunting, rock climbing, or just taking in the view, park manager Dustin Drew encourages that you visit and drive by the Grist Mill and the covered bridge.
“A lot of people drive around the park and some prefer to get out and take a hike,” Drew said. Either way, he suggests that you stop by one of the kiosks near the parking areas and pick up a map of the park or download one from their website.
“With a map, folks will be sure to hit some of the smaller, less traveled roads,” Drew said. “The view will be spectacular along Slippery Rock Creek.”
Drew, who has worked for the park for eight years, earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He said he became a park manager because of his interest in natural science and conservation.
“Working here year-round is rewarding and the fall especially is a very, beautiful time of the year as the leaves begin to turn colors.”
Drew advised visitors to wear proper shoes because of the uneven rocks on paths, which total 11 miles.
