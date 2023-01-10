Most Lawrence County government employees will get 2.5-percent annual raises his year.
Those don’t include new positions, positions that had title changes or base pay increases, or elected officials, whose raises will be calculated separately.
The Lawrence County Salary Board in unanimous votes at its annual meeting Monday granted the 2.5-percent increases to nonunion and management personnel across the board. The raises are consistent with those granted to county union employees this year in their bargaining agreements.
The elected officials, by no doing of their own, will receive 6.4-percent wage increases this year, based on the Consumer Price Index of the Northeast Region. Those raises will go to the three commissioners — Morgan Boyd, Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel; Controller David Prestopine, Coroner Richard “R.J.” Johnson, Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Jodi Klabon-Esoldo; Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds Tammy Crawford, Sheriff Perry Quahliero and Treasurer Richard Rapone.
The Lawrence County budget has prescribed salaries for each of those offices for this year, and shows their approximate salaries for this year and their wages for 2022 and 2021. All of their increases are based upon a resolution passed by the previous board of commissioners which will remain in effect until 2027, granting the annual increases based on the Consumer Price Index of the Northeast Region.
The previous board of commissioners, Steve Craig and Robert Del Signore, ratified the resolution. Vogler, who was the third commissioner, voted against it at the time.
Craig and Del Signore, now deceased, said at the time they knew they would not be in office when the measure went into effect in 2017.
Vogler, who remained in office, has been receiving the raises as a sitting commissioner.
The Consumer Price Index in 2016 time fell consistently around 2.25 percent or lower, and Craig had commented that the raises “certainly are not going to enrich anyone in any great way.”
The resolution states that beginning Jan. 1, 2017, and every January thereafter, the named elected officials will receive cost of living adjustments with their annual salaries increasing by a percentage change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for the Northeast Region.
If the consumer price index is less than three percent, one percent more will be added, with a total allowable of three percent. If the consumer price index is three percent or higher, they will receive that percentage with no added increase, the resolution states.
The resolution went into effect in 2018 for the sheriff and register and recorder, who were elected in 2017. The other offices saw their first raises in 2020.
By law, the commissioners set the salaries for the next terms of office and not the current terms.
Del Signore undertook a study of the raises and noted the county’s elected officials at the time had not received increases outside the cost of living since 1997.
Those who will receive the raises do not include judges, the district attorney or the district judges, because their salaries are determined by the state.
The county budget posted on the county website at co.lawrence.pa.us shows the salaries budgeted for the elected officials this year, including the increases, but some of them do not calculate precisely to the consumer price index percentage. An example are the commissioners’ salaries, that are higher.
Boyd, who prepared the county budget that was adopted last month, said the salaries shown were “plug-ins” when he did the budget for elected offices over the summer, and the elected officials actual salaries this year are going to be lower than what the budget shows.
Those estimated salaries budgeted for the elected officials this year, and the salaries for the previous two years in parentheses, are:
•The three commissioners, each $82,123.80 for 2023; ($73,924.33 in 2022 and $72,474 in 2021)
•Controller, $80,177 ($67,937 in 2022 and $65,575 in 2021)
•Coroner, $74,307 ($66,887 in 2022 and $65,576 in 2021)
•Register and Recorder, $81,737 ($73,576 in 2022 and $72,133 in 2021)
•Treasurer, $74,306 ($69,513.60 in 2022 and $65,556 in 2021)
•Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts, $79,843 ($73,984 in 2022 and $70,462 in 2021)
•Sheriff, $76,069 ($70,488 in 2022 and $67,130 in 2021)
