The Lawrence County elections office is in the process of sending out mail-in and absentee ballots to registered voters who applied for them for the Nov. 8 general election, county elections director Tim Germani said this week.
Germani and his staff have been mailing out the ballots since Sept. 26 as his office receives the mail-in and absentee ballot applications.
"We've been mailing them out ever since," he said. "We started with sending them to the largest areas (with the most voters) first, and the absentees."
His office on the average is getting 50 applications per day.
"We've been getting phone calls, and other elected officials have, too, about when the ballots are being mailed out," said Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, who also heads the county board of elections.
"As we receive applications, they will be processed as they come in," he said. "If you've submitted for a mail-in ballot, it's on the way."
Boyd emphasized that voters who received mail-in ballots in the past will not automatically receive applications for this election unless they had checked the box on the previous application for one on their ballots.
Then they still have to reapply for a mail-in ballot for this and every election.
"If you checked the box, we'll send you an application automatically, but we will not send a ballot out without receiving an application from the voter," he said.
Voters have until 5 p.m. Nov. 1 to apply for absentee ballots. Applications must be in the voters office by that time and date, without a postmark. They may be hand-carried into the courthouse or placed in the dropbox at the courthouse entrance. Germani emphasized the courthouse and his office will remain open until 5 p.m. that day.
The last day to register to vote or to change a name or address or party affiliation is Oct. 24.
"After that we will go into quiet time," Germani said, meaning his staff will be busy processing the ballots and remaining applications that have come in and preparing for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Germani said as of Tuesday, his office had received 6,102 requests for mail-in or absentee ballots and more are coming in every day. He anticipates by the deadline, he will have received about 10,000 applications.
The county altogether has 56,110 registered voters. Of those, 27,229 are Republicans, 22,124 are Democrats, 711 are registered independent, 264 are Libertarian and 4,610 have no official party affiliation.
People who have received their ballots are voting and sending them back, and "I'm getting them back in bulk," Germani said.
He cautioned once a ballot is submitted, voters by law cannot change their votes.
In the past presidential election, there were people who watched the debate and wanted to change their minds after the sent in their ballots, Germani said, "but once they've voted, they voted."
He anticipates that might happen again after the Oct. 25 debate takes place between Democrat John K. Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, both candidates for U.S. Senator in the Nov. 8 race.
"It's a very contentious election," he said.
People who received a mail-in ballot but who haven't filled it out and who decide that instead they want to vote at the polls must take their blank ballots and all of the materials they received with it to the polls with them, or they can turn them into the elections office before Election Day.
"Don't rip them up," he said. "Bring them in.
"As long as they have the ballot and the envelope, we'll spoil them," Germani said, then they will be asked to fill out a declaration that they surrendered the ballot before they are allowed to vote.
If they do not have the ballot and envelope with them, they would have to vote by provisional ballot, he said.
People who receive mail-in ballots and complete them can return them right away to the voter's office. They have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to return them to that office by mail, dropping them off in person or inserting them in the dropbox.
As the elections office receives the mail-in and absentee ballots, they are opened and placed in a locked box, not to be counted until the morning of Election Day, by law, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.