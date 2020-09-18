Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday handed victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.

The state Supreme Court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day. It also authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes — which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs are planning to use help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

In Lawrence County, Ed Allison, director of voter services, sees that decision as a mistake.

“That’s probably the biggest mistake any of them have made so far,” he said, explaining, “There has always been a clear and concise cutoff to voting, so there is no confusion over a postmark, a readable postmark or anything else.”

The court’s ruling comes as Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature are at a stalemate over some of the issues, less than seven weeks before the election.

“Now you throw an additional variable into the process, where anyone can come in and challenge it,” he said. “It’s open wide for discretionary judgments and mistakes.”

Allison added that it is his intention to have no drop boxes in the county, as long as the courthouse is open. People delivering their ballots “can watch us time stamp and scan their ballots so they can be pre-canvassed and canvassed on Election Day.”

The county election personnel can identify the people bringing them in. Those who are disabled will have a designated named person to take it to the courthouse, which will be verified.

Lawrence County was challenged in the courts by the Democratic party earlier this year, because it did not count about 400 mail-in ballots that had the voters’ identities.

Following a court hearing, the party withdrew its lawsuit against the county and no ruling was made. Instead, the party on a state level contested that in the same lawsuit.

The higher court has not yet decided on that issue yet, Allison said, “and until it is, we will remain consistent with that practice.”

Ballots that are eligible to be counted must be postmarked by the time polls close and be received by county election boards at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, three days after the Nov. 3 election. Republicans have opposed changing that deadline.

Most states make Election Day the deadline, but 18 states — about half of which backed President Donald Trump in the 2016 election — have a post-Election Day deadline.

In a slightly earlier decision Thursday, the high court along the same partisan lines reversed a ruling by a Republican judge in a lower court on the candidacy of Green Party presidential nominee Howie Hawkins.

Story continues below video

The court’s two Republicans agreed the Green Party did not meet the law’s requirements, but, in a dissenting opinion, said it might be possible to allow the Green Party to fix it retroactively.

The Hawkins and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Democrats have long gone to court to keep Green Party candidates off the ballot, worried that they will siphon otherwise liberal voters in close contests against Republicans in the politically polarized state.

In this case, Democratic party activists challenged what they said were disqualifying irregularities in how the Green Party filed affidavits for the presidential candidate that is supposed to accompany paperwork with at least 5,000 voter signatures to get on the ballot.

A 2019 state law greatly expanded access to mail-in balloting in Pennsylvania and, fueled by concerns over the pandemic, more than 3 million voters are expected to cast ballots by mail in the Nov. 3 election.

That’s more than 10 times the number who voted by mail in Pennsylvania in 2016′s election, when President Donald Trump’s 44,000-vote victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania helped propel him to the White House.

Polls show a tight race between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. Losing Pennsylvania could prove fatal to Biden’s chances of defeating Trump.

No Democrat has won the presidency without winning Pennsylvania since Harry S. Truman in 1948.

The high court’s rulings come as Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature are at a stalemate over some of the issues, less than seven weeks before the election.

To a great extent, they are clashing over how to prevent vast numbers of ballots from being discarded and how to head off the specter of a presidential election result hanging in limbo on a drawn-out vote count in Pennsylvania.

The court also upheld the state’s poll-watcher law, which Trump’s campaign had sought to invalidate in federal court.

Under that law, poll watchers — a political party-appointed volunteer who sits inside of a polling place to monitor Election Day activity for perceived irregularities — must be a registered voter from the county.

Republicans say they are unable to must enough poll watchers in Philadelphia, where one in five of Pennsylvania’s Democratic voters live. Democrats charge that lifting the long-standing restriction would open the floodgates to voter intimidation in polling places.

(New Castle News reporter Debbie Wachter and the Associated Press contributed to this report).