Sixteen Lawrence County municipalities will receive significant allocations to fund 41 upcoming road and culvert projects or buy equipment this year.
The Lawrence County commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday approved allocations totaling $800,000 — $400,000 from the county’s pot of state liquid fuels funds and $400,000 from its vehicle registration fee fund.
The funding is for 38 road paving projects, three culvert replacements, one stormwater reclamation project and five purchases of equipment.
The 15 townships and boroughs and the City of New Castle are receiving the money because they applied for it. The remaining 17 municipalities did not request any of the money, according to the commissioners.
The county’s registration fee fund has generated more money than liquid fuels funds, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd noted, and the allocations have emptied that fund for this year.
“We’re happy to do what we can do to help the municipalities with getting their roads fixed,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said. “They propose the projects and submit the plans to us.”
“Every municipality that applied for the funding is receiving at least one grant,” Boyd said. The county went through the ones that were submitted first, then worked through the second round of requests until the two pots were out of money.
“This year we had more re requests than what we had (money) to allocate, so I’m glad that this program is catching on,” he said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler said out of the 27 municipalities in the county, with the exception of SNPJ which has only one road that North Beaver Township maintains, “curiously 10 of them did not apply.”
The 16 townships, 10 boroughs and city had from October through Dec. 31 to apply for the funds for specific projects.
Vogler said the county has been giving out the liquid fuels funds to municipalities for decades. Exceptions have some years when the county has used all of the money to maintain its bridges, he said.
“This is the single largest general allocation of county transportation funding that’s been made to municipalities in Lawrence County’s history,” Boyd commented.
The funds will go toward $2,871,433 in total projects or equipment investments countywide, he said.
The recipients, their amounts allocated and projects are:
•City of New Castle, paving of South Mill Street, $50,000
•Hickory Township, purchase of a Peterbilt dump truck, $50,000, and repairing of Devil’s Elbow Road culvert, $24,708.37
•Mahoning Township, paving of Hillsville Road, Gasperoni Drive and West Main Street, $49,500
•Neshannock Township, paving of Long Branch Drive, Arrowhead Court, Sequoia Drive, Seneca Court and Moccasin Trail, $50,000; and paving of Sunset Valley and Valley roads, $50,000.
•New Beaver Borough, Paving of Clyde Street Extension, $31,719.60; and paving of Old Route 18, $16,264.40
•North Beaver Township, repair of Gilmore Road culvert, $8,580
•Plain Grove Township, stormwater reclamation on Hilmer Road, $21,742.80.
•Pulaski Township, paving of Hillsville, Fair Acres, Hillside and English roads and Oak Street Extension, $21,640, and purchase of a Gledhill 11-foot plow and signs, $9,794.39
•Shenango Township, paving of Links Drive, Ridgewood Court, Karon Drive and Pleasantview Drive, $50,000, and paving of Old Butler, Rose Stop, Hollow, Station and Boyd School roads, Douglas Drive and Hoover Road, $50,000
•Slippery Rock Township, purchase of a Massey Ferguson tractor with a 22-foot boom mower, $50,000; and paving of McConnell’s Mill Road, $48,000
•South New Castle Borough, paving of South Jefferson Street, $31,071.81
•Union Township, purchase of a Ford F650 diesel truck, $$20,347.87
•Wampum Borough, paving of Charles and Ella streets, $23,940.38, and purchase of a Ford F600 dump truck, $23,321.75
•Washington Township, repair of Jordan Road culvert, 8,463
•Wayne Township, paving of River Road, $50,000
•Wilmington Township, paving of Gerber, Indian Run, Yoder and Cottage Grove roads, $50,000.
