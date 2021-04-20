Shenango superintendent, son in Pittsburgh hospitals after collision A father and son remain hospitalized in Pittsburgh with serious injuries after their car was…

School districts throughout Lawrence County are banding together with fundraisers and a special Blue and Gold Day on Friday in support of Shenango Area School District superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck and his family.

Schreck and his 13-year-old son Aidan, were seriously injured in a car accident Monday morning on Route 422 in Shenango Township, and both are hospitalized in Pittsburgh. Schreck was listed in critical condition on Tuesday and Aidan was in stable condition, according to close friend and co-worker Dr. Joseph McCormick, Shenango's Hihg School principal.

The Blue and Gold Day was coordinated by Laurel School District Superintendent Leonard Rich, who first sent an email to the Laurel staff and Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, where he is director, asking them to keep Schreck and Aidan in their prayers. He then similarly contacted superintendents in the other districts countywide, and each is doing its own fundraising effort.

In the Laurel School District, teachers will be allowed to wear jeans to school Friday for a $5 donation each. The students in grades seven through 12 will conduct a change drive over the next three days, and sixth-grade teacher Morgan Richards is asking elementary teachers and students to wear blue and gold and to take in donation for the Schreck family, "and no amount is too small." Labeled containers will be in the lobby during homeroom on Friday. All of the proceeds will go to the Schreck family, to be coordinated with McCormick.

"He's been gracious enough to be the contact point," Rich said, adding that if anyone else wants to donate money to the family, they should contact McCormick.

The Career and Technical Center staff also will do the jeans fundraiser Friday. The students will participate by wearing sweat pants on Tuesday for $1 donation, and Friday they will wear blue and gold. A change drive will be conducted for the next three days during their lunch period.

Rich noted Ellwood City, Mohawk, New Castle, Union and Wilmington all are participating in their own versions of the Blue and Gold Day.

Jake Holzhauser, Laurel's student council adviser, will be coordinate a change drive during the lunchtimes.

Rich also has planned a pre-game ceremony for the Shenango vs. Laurel baseball game at Laurel on Tuesday, which will include a moment of silence. Blue and gold wristbands will be distributed to show support for the Schreck family. The leftover wristbands will be sold and the proceeds will be added to the funds.

"Keep the Schreck family in your prayers. Let us show our compassion and empathy by wearing Shenango colors," Rich wrote in the email to the districts. "Every little bit helps."

