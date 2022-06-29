An accumulation of excess funds in Lawrence County’s state liquid fuels coffers has allowed the commissioners to distribute money to 24 of its 27 municipalities.
The county planning office had sent letters to each of the municipalities, asking them for projects to fund. SNPJ Borough and Scott Township turned down the offer, and the county has received no response from Taylor Township, planning director Amy McKinney told the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners voted to allocate the funds to all municipalities who requested them and designated projects for it, through a state-prescribed formula that considers a municipality’s population and its number of road miles.
Commissioner Dan Vogler explained that the county’s share of state liquid fuels funds is designated for the to be used in the county’s bridge maintenance program, and leftover money in that fund had built up over the past couple of years.
The state Department of Transportation monitors each county’s ongoing balance, he said, and at a certain point, it determines if a county has more than enough and needs to distribute the funds.
“We have to prioritize the bridges we own first, paying for inspections, routine maintenance and upgrades that might be needed as a result of the inspections,” Vogler explained. “In some years, we’ve been able to give (the municipalities) a fair amount of dollars, and in some years we’ve had less.”
Over the last couple of years, “we’ve made some distributions but the balance had grown and the state said we hit the threshold,” he said.
The City of New Castle is receiving the largest amount from the county, of $76,758.60, for the purchase of a replacement salt truck for its public works department.
The other allocations and the designated projects are:
Boroughs
Bessemer — $3,937, purchase of 2022 Ford F-600 with a plow and salt spreader
Ellport — $4,570, cleaning and scoping of multiple storm sewers; fixing and repairing drainage issues
Ellwood City — $26,876, replacing a concrete section of Beaver Avenue from Fourth to Fifth streets
Enon Valley — $1,213, tarring and chipping and repairing potholes on various borough streets
New Beaver — $8,923, finishing replacement of the McBride culvert
New Wilmington — $6,550, road and bridge improvement and repairs
South New Castle — $2,817, various road projects in the borough
Volant — $465, patching and repairing roads
Wampum, $2,420, milling and paving Ella Street to Jacob and Charles streets
Townships
Hickory — $11,768 for road maintenance and drainage improvements
Little Beaver — $10,177, road tarring and chipping
Mahoning — $15,773 for paving repairs to East River Road
Neshannock — $41,015, paving of various township roads
North Beaver — $27,173, Reed Road bend project
Perry — $11,213, repairing road berms, sealcoating of River Road
Plain Grove — $7,994, sealcoating of roads
Pulaski — $17,842, embankment stabilization to correct erosion problem from an English Road washout, installation of guard rail and cross pipe on Maple Lane; and replacing damaged guide rail on Garner Road
Shenango — $31,768, various road projects
Slippery Rock — $19,771, tar and chip, and culvert and guard rail replacement
Union Township — paving and maintenance on West Washington Street
Washington — $6,465, maintenance on Grimm and Potter Run roads
Wayne — $13,088, paving
Wilmington — $14,366, tarring and chipping various roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.