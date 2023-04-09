The Lawrence County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdayat the Teamsters Local 261 Hall, 351 Northgate Circle, Suite A.
All registered Democrats are welcome to attend the meeting.
The Lawrence County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdayat the Teamsters Local 261 Hall, 351 Northgate Circle, Suite A.
Story continues below video
All registered Democrats are welcome to attend the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.