The Lawrence County Democratic Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
All registered Democrats are welcome to attend this meeting. Yard signs for John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro will be available at the meeting. Dan Pastore, who is running for Congress against U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, will have a meet and greet at 7 p.m. To keep up with upcoming meetings/events, join the Lawrence County Democratic Committee's Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/lawrencecountydems.
