The Lawrence County Democratic Party will host a petition signing event from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral
Light refreshments will be provided.
This is an opportunity to meet Democratic statewide judicial candidates, attorney general candidates, and other local candidates who are running for commissioner, school board, township supervisor, city council, and all other offices.
Any Democratic candidates who would like a table at the event should contact the Lawrence County Democratic Party Chairman Tim Buck at (724) 856-0671 or by email at lawrencecountydems@aol.com by 4 p.m. Feb. 15.
All registered Democrats are welcome to attend.
