The Lawrence County Democratic Committee will hold a fall bash on Thursday night in Cascade Park.
The gathering is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. in the park's dance pavilion. Scheduled speakers include sitting elected officials as well as current candidates. Additionally, a motivational speaker will get the crowd excited and ready to get-out-the-vote the Nov. 8 midterm election.
The crowd of over 200 will enjoy a catered meal as well as music by The Medusa Flyers.
